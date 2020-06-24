LOCAL BRIEFS: Mace reaches match play at NC Jr Boys golf tourney

WINSTON-SALEM — Rising East Burke junior Sam Mace advanced through stroke-play qualifying to the match-play portion of this week’s 53rd annual North Carolina Junior Boys’ Championship at Maple Chase Golf and Country Club.
Mace, a winner of five events in 2019 (three high school matches, two TYGA events) who this month won the Mimosa Hills junior boys club championship, shot a 1-over par round of 73 Tuesday to open the event, carding birdies at Nos. 1, 6, 8, 12 and 13 to go with four bogeys and a double bogey. He was 1-under at the turn. His score scored landed him in a tie for 25th place in the field of 131 golfers, and Mace was seeded No. 36.
Mace then fell 4-and-3 versus No. 29 seed Owen Kose of Holly Springs in Wednesday’s round of 64 to conclude the event.
Hickory names alum hoops coach
Hickory High is set to name Andy Poplin’s replacement as boys basketball coach, according to a report from the Hobbs Daily Report. Hobbs reports that Daniel Willis this week had his teaching contract approved by the Hickory City Schools Board of Education and will be named coach soon.
Willis, a former multi-sport athlete at HHS who ranks No. 2 on the Lenoir-Rhyne all-time scoring list, had been an assistant coach at The Citadel, where he helped recruit Freedom’s Fletcher Abee last year. Abee’s father, Keith, said Willis had reached out to his son to tell him the news about his new gig.
Poplin won 158 games and three Northwestern 3A/4A Conference titles over his seven seasons with the Red Tornadoes.