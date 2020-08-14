Local coaches still unraveling new NCHSAA calendar

The NCHSAA on Wednesday announced its new 2020-21 athletic calendar featuring major changes.
Oddities like boys soccer in the winter, football in the spring and wrestling season lasting into the summer are the realities. However, for all the NCHSAA changed and said about those changes, many more questions than answers remain.
That’s largely because the questions being asked have never had to be asked before.
Maybe the biggest one of those questions: With the sports seasons all shortened and basically mashed together from January to June, will athletes be able to play sports in more than one season at once?
Typically, athletes are permitted more than one sport per season but cannot participate in more than three total games or matches in one week. They also cannot participate in winter sports until their participation in fall sports is complete, and the same for winter sports going into spring sports.
But with seven different sports season starts now scheduled for this school year, and with many sports now thrust into the same season that never have been before, is there any wiggle room?
At Patton, Keith Scott has coached boys and girls soccer since the school opened 13 years ago and also has coached swimming in the past. He said this year’s boys soccer team had figured to feature several multi-sport athletes who also play lacrosse or basketball — two sports that now overlap with soccer on the schedule — as well as possibly a shared athlete or two with football as the soccer team has had in the past.
“Unless that three-game maximum is changed, we’re going to have kids be able to cross over and play one football game still, and we’ve had that situation before,” Scott said. “But we share a couple kids with lacrosse, and it seems like those kids will probably have to choose one sport or the other. And I would think kids who want to play basketball will have to join us late and transition in.”
At East Burke, Crystal Bartlett coaches girls basketball after having also previously coached Lady Cavaliers’ softball and girls tennis. She has roster concerns of her own with another major female sport, volleyball, stretching into at least the opening week of the hoops regular season.
Bartlett wants the volleyball team to enjoy success but must weigh concerns about her own team’s success. The shortened seasons mean any significant volleyball playoff run would eat into as much as the first quarter or so of the basketball season.
“It’s definitely a concern,” Bartlett said. “If the state says kids can’t play two sports at the same time, it’s going to be difficult. Here (at EB), I feel like we will work together. If volleyball makes the playoffs, I don’t want my girls playing basketball if volleyball has a chance to be successful. I want volleyball to be as successful as they can.”
Freedom boys basketball and baseball coach Clint Zimmerman was already majorly impacted by the pandemic. His Patriots’ state title hoops game was canceled, as was nearly all of baseball season.
“I hope they allow them to play multiple sports,” Zimmerman said, “because if not, you are asking young people to make some very difficult decisions between two, three things that they love. If you are at the point you can come back to allowing kids to compete, I don’t think you should make them pick which sport to play or what level they’re going to compete at.”
Another big question involving student-athletes is how wise it is for them to go about a year in most cases without sports, then jump right back to seven or eight straight months of sports, possibly while playing multiple sports some of that time.
“A lot of these kids have been playing travel sports in the meantime or having offseason workouts with high school teams for a while, too,” Zimmerman said. “So, I don’t think you worry too much about the time off and jump back in to overworking anyone. What I’m really excited for and looking forward to is when kids are allowed to get back in the weight room, because I think they’re really missing that.”
JV sports’ status
The state has not said whether JV sports will go forward in normal fashion. But with numbers of games in all sports condensed, it would appear on the surface the state may be heading the opposite direction.
Bartlett, Zimmerman and Draughn boys hoops coach Yates Jensen all expressed their desire for JV teams to have seasons, while Scott wasn’t so sure it would be as feasible in soccer.
“We wonder about travel,” Scott said. “Right now, I think you’re limited to 24 on a bus. So, if you’re traveling somewhere with JV and varsity, we travel with 40-something kids. I don’t know what the limits will be there as we move forward.”
Jensen said for the Wildcats — as for basketball teams across the board — the numbers are lower than they are in soccer, which could serve as an advantage.
“I know you’ve got to consider safety issues, but I hope they don’t tell us no JV sports and put a standard that varsity is that much more important,” Zimmerman added. “Because JV programs are just as important. Those younger kids are going to be your varsity players as time goes on. If they don’t allow us to compete in sanctioned games, I hope that they will at least allow us to have a JV basketball team and practice and have them maybe do some scrimmages versus other local teams in that same situation. It really wouldn’t be fair for those younger guys to not have any kind of a season.”
Coaches stretched to limit
Moving on from logistical issues surrounding athletes, coaches have many of their own to figure out.
While a sport like golf, with boys and girls now in a season together, could now be coached by just one person rather than what is in most cases two different people, most sports have the opposite problem. Not enough people, and they might be stretched too many different ways.
“Coach (Peyton) Murray, who coaches with me, will have three sports going at the same time now (with boys golf and football too),” Bartlett said. “How is he going to do that? We’ve got about three coaches who have multiple sports at the same time now, so that definitely is blowing our minds a little as far as what to do.”
Scott added: “We’ve been trying to figure out what’s best with workouts and how to maneuver around and get work for everybody that wants to be working given the current maximum numbers for how many can be together at one time. We might have to have some come on one day and some on another. That’s a big challenge timewise because one of us (coaches) will be there with them each time, of course.
“Some coaches like me will be coaching both (genders) when there’s the overlap on the schedule, and that will be a challenge, too. With the girls, we start a couple months ahead with conditioning and lifting type workouts, so we’ll be right in the middle of the boys season at that time. I can envision some long afternoons over there. I’m ready to just get back to play, so that’s something I can definitely work through.”
Limited space, time, resources
Gym time and field time could be a hot commodity, particularly early the spring semester.
“What will be different is, you look at us. We’re really fortunate that we have the auxiliary gym because with volleyball going on at the same time, that’s six total teams in two gyms fighting for practice time if we do have JVs for both sports,” Bartlett said. “What about the schools that only have one gym? How are they going to do that?”
A month later, the PHS football field could be a zoo.
“You start looking at the field situation,” Scott added. “Both lacrosse teams are the same season we are now, and we both overlap with football. You could be looking at potentially five games in one week on one field in the winter.”
Scott mentioned the Catawba River Soccer Complex — where Patton has hosted soccer games in the past — as a potential backup option, though that facility is typically closed in winter months.
Another pressing question is how will non-revenue sports make it through a season before the major revenue sports, which usually help sustain them financially?
“There’s not been much said as far as spectators,” said Jensen, who has also coached boys and girls basketball, football and several other sports in eastern Burke County over the last quarter-century-plus. “It stands to impact schools financially if they’re going to make zero or little money at the gate. For example, what will it mean financially for the first sports back, those that start before football, which makes a lot of money for every athletic department?”
Other concerns
That’s really still just the tip of the iceberg in terms of questions facing prep athletics as it attempts to move forward in a few months.
If some urban areas of the state cannot move forward when most of the rest of the state is ready to resume, will the NCHSAA just proceed without them for this year? How would those potentially inactive schools affect the number of teams in different classifications? Would the state reclassify for playoff purposes on the fly?
What if N.C. independent schools, or South Carolina schools for that matter, proceed with sports before N.C.’s public schools can? Will schools statewide see a mass exodus with kids transferring to wherever they can play at the time?
The bottom line
While those last few questions, like so many at this stage, don’t yet have answers, county coaches were in unison about one thing. They want sports back and are appreciative that steps toward making that happen were taken.
“At least the kids getting their opportunity to play is there,” Bartlett said. “I know (NCHSAA commissioner) Que Tucker and everybody worked really hard to get that done before school started to give parents some relief.
“It’s definitely different than what I would’ve thought it would be. I assumed we’d try to keep everything in the same sports seasons. Of course, they’re also trying to do it based on contact and things like that, so I’m sure they had a tedious task. It’s definitely going to be different, but that’s the way times are right now. You have to learn to adjust and overcome, and that’s what we have to do. It’ll take the parents, students and coaches all working together to hopefully have some kind of seasons for these kids to enjoy, especially the seniors. You feel for the seniors the most.”
“I’m thankful for anything they can put together,” Zimmerman said. “To keep the kids and the coaches safe and give them a chance to compete, if this is what they think is best for that, then I’m all for it.
“Nobody really knew what this thing was (back in March). The prevailing thought was then, we isolate for two or three weeks, it passes by and we get right back to playing. And of course that’s not how it turned out. If you had told anybody back in March that in mid-August we’d still be in isolation, I don’t think anybody saw that coming. And who knows where we are in two months with this? We could be further shut down or fully released. I hope when we get to November and sports are ready to compete, we can do so and keep everybody healthy. And if not, and we hit a worst-case scenario again, I would hope that the state would allow ninth through 12th graders an extra year of eligibility if they want to use it.”
“The biggest thing for us with the boys (team) is that we are going to get to play,” Scott said. “That was more of a relief, having some options where we could still be able to play, because really I was thinking it was just going to get canceled. Of course, it’s going to be tough playing in the middle of the winter, but it’s certainly better than nothing. The biggest thing is keeping kids motivated between now and when it’s time to play.”
“I’m just happy they announced a new schedule and are trying to give kids the chance to get back to sports as soon as it’s possible with the safety requirements we all need to meet,” Jensen added. “With all the uncertainty with schools, I’m glad the state moved forward with a plan. It’s reassuring they’re trying to make this happen. It’ll be a challenge, but it’s one we all can’t wait to get to. It gives the kids hope, even though all this may not happen. We just don’t know yet how things will look in a few months.”
