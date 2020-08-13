Local events likely on chopping block

Burke County is home to a number of high school sports events that are high in prestige, pride and importance.
But with the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the NCHSAA to switch to a condensed calendar in all sports that was released Wednesday, many of those big-time tournaments and preseason tune-ups may go from the schedule to the chopping block.
Perhaps chief among them is the Freedom Christmas Invitational basketball tournament. The holiday showcase has been held 46 straight years and attracts some stout competition from cross-county rival East Burke and other premier programs throughout the western N.C. region.
Between the regular-season contest limit of 14 games and the fact that play in sport now can’t start until Jan. 4 anyway, holiday hoops don’t seem like a realistic possibility this winter.
Freedom principal and former boys hoops coach Casey Rogers said there’s “just going to be no way to hold the Christmas tourney this year with game limits, etc. We hope at least for some (sports) seasons (in 2020-21).”
“With the schedule of 14 games, it’s really (only) going to be our conference and two nonconference games,” said FHS girls basketball coach Amber Reddick, whose Lady Patriots joined the Freedom boys in a host sweep of the tournament last December. “With the Christmas tournament being three games, playing the two nonconference will pretty much wrap it up for us. It is unfortunate it doesn’t appear like we’re going to get to have the Christmas tournament.”
The Super Saturday preseason hoops jamboree Reddick created nearly two decades ago likely is off the table, too, and there is quite a bit of pessimism about the possibility of conference tournaments in basketball (as well as volleyball, softball and baseball) this year. The impending absence of these big events figures to be a significant financial blow for athletic programs.
“I think it’s a pretty big hit to us,” Reddick said. “Athletics is pretty self-supporting. As far as Super Saturday for girls basketball, in particular, it’s our fundraiser. It’s how we buy uniforms and things for the girls and provide meals.”
Reddick said her team likely will have to look into launching a different fundraiser, something the FHS football team already has done in advance of the likely loss of several big-money events.
Just like the basketball teams, Freedom’s football team will have a shortened nonconference slate — just one game, most likely — which could leave the storied Fat Friday rivalry game against East Burke and the crosstown Motown Throwdown battle with Patton in the wind.
Freedom also is slated to host the Burke County Jamboree preseason event, another event that probably won’t take place when football cranks up in early February.
“We’ve heard nothing definitively, but my assumption is they’re going to reduce the preseason to basically nothing,” said first-year Pats football coach Justin Hawn. “I would assume it’s going to be more just practice, getting your days in, then the first game. I can’t see them having that, just with basketball season being so close to it and everything else being so tight.”
Whether the new schedule leaves Freedom the chance to play nonconference county rivals Patton, East Burke or Draughn in football and basketball is uncertain but doubtful.
“You obviously want to play the county teams,” Hawn said. “Those are big rivalries. That’s stuff the kids really love to do. So, definitely, missing out on those is not going to be fun if it happens.”
Another meaningful event that might have to be cut from this year’s calendar is the Patton-hosted Tony Causby Classic baseball tournament. Started in 2017 to honor the now-late Panther parent Causby and raise funds for ALS research, the tournament already was missing for its fourth installment this past spring after seasons were cut short.
“With the number of games that we’re supposed to get in, the amount of time we’re supposed to do it in, and the limit (of two games) per week that we’ve got, it’s going to be real tricky to try to fit it in,” said PHS coach Jonathan Browning, who called the tournament his favorite week of the season. “If we can at all, I’d love to be able to do it. But the way it’s set up right now, it looks like it’ll be real difficult.”
All may not be lost, however. Some sports have a little more flexibility. In tennis, for example, teams typically only play each conference opponent once, which could leave flexibility in the 14-match slate for the Burke County championships and for league championships, as well, which carry just as much pride for the players and coaches as the big-money events do in revenue-producing sports.
Wrestling, swimming and cross country may be on that same track toward salvaging county and conference championship events. In track, conference championship meets may still be able to be held, though track (like swimming and cross country) is now limited to 10 regular-season events rather than the limit of 14 that most sports are now confined to.
“That’s something as coaches and players that everybody looks forward to,” said Draughn girls tennis coach Chris Cozort. “Everybody wants the bragging rights for the county. So, hopefully, with the way it’s scheduled ... we’re going to have a little wiggle room and anticipate being able to have that.”
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com or 828-432-8943.
