LOCAL FOOTBALL BRIEFS: Emmons waived by Seahawks

BJ Emmons was waived last month by the Seattle Seahawks as the NFL team tweaked its 90-man offseason roster. The club signed tight end Dominick Wood-Anderson and Emmons’ release was the corresponding roster move.
Emmons, a former Freedom High School standout running back who played collegiately at Alabama, Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College and Florida Atlantic, signed with Seattle in early May as an undrafted free agent shortly after the NFL Draft. Assigned uniform No. 40, Emmons joined a crowded running back room that also included Chris Carson, Alex Collins, Rashaad Penny, Travis Homer, DeeJay Dallas and Patrick Carr.
Emmons’ trip to waivers came during the NFL’s OTA period on June 16. As Emmons cleared waivers, he is free to sign with another team at any time.
Emmons is Burke County's all-time prep rushing leader with 95 touchdowns and 6,573 yards in 36 varsity games from 2012-15. He gained 1,220 yards on the ground with 18 TDs in 29 career collegiate games from 2016-20.
Moore to coach middle school
East Burke High 2020 graduate Josh Moore, the school’s career leader in rushing yards and touchdowns, will serve as head coach for the Hickory Hawks’ middle school football team starting this fall.
"When I was growing up, coaching football is something I always wanted to do after playing," said Moore, who finished his four-year Cavalier career with 3,433 rushing yards and 41 TDs.
Moore played for the Hawks varsity team in the 2020 fall season after deciding against the prospect of playing collegiately at Mars Hill. Moore said he fought injuries last fall with the Hawks but appreciated the opportunity in playing for head coach Clifton Bennett.
It led him to Patton this past spring as he served on the coaching staff of first-year coach Mark Duncan, joining former EBHS coaches Mark Buffamoyer, Lee Crawford and Marc Demiter.
"Some may say I am too young to have my own team and calling the shots, (but) these great men have taught me a lot through the years," Moore said.
The Hawks play home games at Lenoir-Rhyne.
