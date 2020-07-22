LOCAL GOLF: Mace makes cut at Dogwood Jr Boys
Godfrey-Condrey team wins CGA Sr one-day event

Godfrey-Condrey team wins CGA Sr one-day event


Golfers with local ties have played in, or continue to play in, three different Carolinas Golf Association events this week.

At the 16th annual Dogwood State Junior Boys’ Championship at the River Landing Course in Wallace, rising East Burke junior Sam Mace was in the top 60 after two rounds and made the cut. The Mimosa Hills boys junior club champion, Mace shot rounds of 74 on Monday, 76 on Tuesday and 83 on Wednesday to finish 17-over par and in 60th place.

Albany Bock of Morganton and Ellie Pittman of Newland wrap up the 64th annual Carolinas Junior Girls Championship at the Country Club of Asheville today. Bock, a rising Freedom senior, is 29-over and tied for 54th after rounds of 87 Tuesday and 84 Wednesday. Pittman (89-84; 31-over), who like Bock is a Mimosa Hills member, is in 57th place after 36 holes.

And the team of Brandon Godfrey of Marion and Rick Condrey of Nebo tied for the win in the net portion of a CGA senior four-ball one-day tournament at Green Valley Country Club in Greenville, S.C., on Monday. The duo, who combined to win the senior division in the Burke County Open each year from 2013-17, carded a gross score of 6-under 66 for a net of 64.

 

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.

