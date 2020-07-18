Local H.S. football coaches, teams in summer workout holding pattern

The Burke County Board of Education made its decision Friday on how classes will start back for Burke County Public Schools this fall, but no decision on high school sports is coming down just yet.
Cheryl Shuffler, the public information officer for BCPS, said the school system is waiting for more guidance from the NCHSAA. So, for now, the county’s high school squads are in a holding pattern continuing the summer workouts they’ve been doing for the past couple weeks.
And, in particular, football and other fall teams are waiting to hear the fate of their seasons.
“At this point, we’re doing our best to follow the guidelines and keep these kids active and give them something to work toward,” said first-year Freedom football coach Justin Hawn. “It definitely is getting a little more frustrating with both the kids and coaches wanting an answer and wanting a clear picture. But with the situation we’re in right now as a country, it’s hard to have that clear answer right now.”
So, what are teams able to do in the meantime? As guidelines from the state remain in the first phase, it’s still non-contact workouts and drills. Players can only use balls and equipment individually. Conditioning is the main name of the game, but there are some actual football items of business to which they still can attend.
“You’ve got to be real creative,” said Draughn head coach Chris Powell. “Not being able to share a football or throw a football to a kid, you’ve got to be able to be creative. The quarterbacks have been working on a lot of short work. The first week was really just all conditioning. This week right here, we started to incorporate more position work. We’ll continue to do so. You can teach plays, but you can’t run the plays. But it gives kids an opportunity to start learning routes, learning blocking schemes and defensive schemes.”
Powell said his participant numbers are down a little bit from where they ultimately could be, but they’re actually higher than where the Wildcats were at this point last summer. And standing at between 40 and 44 players right now, with some holdouts for safety and other reasons, the numbers are pretty healthy for a 2A team.
And while Powell, the county’s longest-tenured coach, knows well many of the pieces he’ll have back this year, he also has quite a few starters to replace on both sides of the ball and a number of newcomers with whom to get acquainted.
For Hawn and Derek Minor, East Burke’s newly christened head coach, they’re trying to build relationships and chemistry from the ground up.
“I was hired in January and probably had about six weeks to really work with the guys in the weight room and get to know them,” Minor said. “So, for me, even though we’re limited on what we can do, it’s really good for me to be able to use this time to get to know the kids and actually see them move and run. It’s something besides just an online Zoom meeting. For me, it’s invaluable because we’re able to build our culture, talk about our program and instill the values that we want in our football program even though there’s limited things we can do physically.
The situation also is challenging at Patton, where earlier this month longtime football assistant Eric Shehan was tabbed to temporarily lead the way after Jonathan Browning resigned as head coach. Shehan said he has some good help in former EB head coach Mark Buffamoyer, as well as Lee Crawford.
But with the season up in the air, so is the way the Panthers’ staff and squad will look whenever they get to hit the field.
“Right now, we only have three coaches on staff,” Shehan said. “I’m not the head coach, I’m just the interim. So, I can’t do any hiring. There are a lot of guys who have called and asked about helping, but there’s no guarantees where any of us will be or who they’ll bring in.”
So, when exactly do the county’s coaches think their teams will be able to hit the field again?
“I hope and pray it’s in the fall,” Hawn said. “But the way the numbers are going and things of that nature, I’m really just not sure. I think it’s incredibly important — I want to play in the fall — but I also want to keep my kids healthy. That’s priority No. 1. If it’s possible, I’d love to play in the fall. But I don’t want them to just shut the door and say if we can’t go in the fall, we can’t go at all. I’d love for that possibility in the spring if we can’t go in the fall.”
“I’m hopeful that we have a fall season,” added Minor. “I’m just basing everything based on what I’m seeing. And you hear of some school systems that are done with sports indefinitely. That kind of puts a wrinkle into your hope. But I still have hope that we will maybe have something in the fall.”
And when the time comes, how long will it take the Cavaliers, Panthers, Patriots and Wildcats to be ready to snap the chinstraps and kick off? Estimates range anywhere from 10 days to four weeks.
“You have your standard set of days you have to go through with your protocols where they go from helmet to shoulder pads to full gear before they can actually hit, so at least three weeks just to be safe,” Shehan said. “You don’t want to put a bunch of guys out there who don’t know what they’re doing. You let a quarterback drop back in the pocket and his team’s not ready and not adjusted, you’re going to get somebody hurt. They’ve got to be able to at least run a play.”
“I think you really need about two weeks. Between 10 and 14 days of good prep,” Powell said. “You’ve still got to go through the heat acclimation process with pads. Then, you really need one week or at least three or four days to really get rolling with your offense and defense. And then, your regular week of prep (for a game). I think anywhere between two or three weeks.”
Hawn added that teams probably need a scrimmage included in that lead-up time to work out the kinks while Minor would want to see three or four weeks unless players were able to have increased time in the weight room between now and then.
And while everyone involved is itching for football, ultimately, the county’s coaches are keeping things in perspective.
“It’s been a difficult process, to say the least,” said Hawn, whose official start at FHS was the same day schools closed in March for the pandemic. “But it’s incredibly rewarding. I’ve enjoyed it. Now that I actually get to be with the kids and be around them, it’s just further solidified why I came to Freedom High School.”
Added Powell: “At the end of the day, if every single one of my kids can go home and every single one of my coaches can go home and not have any symptoms and not have anything bad happen, then I’m happy. Right now, I’m just happy to get to spend some time with the kids and talk football with the kids and really just catch back up.”
Justin Epley is a sports writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.
