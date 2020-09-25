 Skip to main content
Local prep schedules released for hoops, other sports
High schools

Freedom EB boys bkb 2019-20

Freedom's Quentin Rice (2) guards East Burke's Christian Smith in the teams' meeting in Morganton in December 2019.

 Rusty Jones, The News Herald

Burke County’s prep basketball teams will jump right into conference play when the COVID-19-delayed NCHSAA hardwood season tips off during the first full week of January.

With the schedule shortened to just 14 games this winter, Freedom’s teams will have just two nonconference games while the county’s six Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference teams — Draughn, East Burke and Patton boys and girls, all of which made the state playoffs last year — will play each of their seven league foes twice for a conference-only slate.

The season starts locally on Jan. 5 when Freedom’s teams — the defending NCHSAA 3A state co-champion boys team and a Lady Patriots squad that fell in the 3A West Regional finals, both of which finished 29-1 overall last winter — visit St. Stephens in Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play. The NWFAC tips off a day later on Jan. 6 when Draughn hosts Hibriten, EB visits Bunker Hill and Patton entertains West Iredell.

Freedom’s schedule includes historic rivalry contests with Hickory on Jan. 8 (home) and Feb. 2 (away) and with McDowell on Jan. 26 (home) and to cap the regular season on Feb. 19 (away). Like in football, FHS will not play any in-county games. Its two nonconference opponents are not yet known, but its NWC open dates include Jan. 12 and Feb. 5.

In-county NWFAC contests include EB at Draughn on Jan. 14, Patton at EB on Jan. 19, Patton at Draughn on Jan. 26, Draughn at EB on Feb. 9, EB at Patton on Feb. 11, and Draughn at Patton on Feb. 18.

Notably, Christmas and conference tournaments will be absent from this year’s schedule, but a version of the state playoffs shortened to five rounds and condensed to two weeks will follow the regular season starting May 1 and ending with state championships on May 15.

Before all of that gets going, volleyball and cross country will usher in the return of high school sports locally for the first time eight months in mid-November.

Patton vball bench 2019 file

The Patton volleyball team's bench, led by head coach Cindy Powell (far left), celebrates a 2A state playoff win at home over East Henderson in October 2019.

In volleyball, Patton returns the majority of a roster that won a program-record 23 matches last fall and advanced to the fourth round of the NCHSAA 2A state playoffs, the county's longest playoff run since 2001. The Lady Panthers’ slate is tough from the get-go with a Nov. 17 opening home date against Foard, which finished unblemished in NWFAC regular season and conference tournament play and 32-1 overall en route to a 2A state title. The teams will meet again in Newton on Dec. 10.

The Lady Panthers’ in-county matchups will take place on Nov. 19 at Draughn, Nov. 23 versus EB, Dec. 15 versus Draughn and Dec. 17 at EB. Draughn and EB will meet up on Dec. 8 in Valdese and Jan. 4 in Icard to cap the regular season.

Freedom will start its regular season on Nov. 16 at South Caldwell and end it Jan. 6 versus Alexander Central.

The volleyball state playoffs start Jan. 12 and conclude with state championships on Jan. 23.

Boys soccer will brave the elements for a cold-weather, 14-game season that starts across the board on Jan. 25 when Draughn hosts Foard, EB hosts Hibriten, Freedom visits St. Stephens and Draughn goes to West Caldwell. All four teams will end the regular season on March 10 before the playoffs start March 16 and culminate with the state championships on March 27.

Other sports’ scheduled start dates include cross country on Nov. 17 and swimming on Dec. 8.

Full county schedules for softball, girls soccer, boys and girls golf (all starting games March 15) as well as baseball, track and field, wrestling and girls tennis (all starting games April 26) have not yet been released.

Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com or 828-432-8943.

BURKE COUNTY 2021 BASKETBALL SCHEDULES

DRAUGHN

(All NWFAC 2A games)

Jan. 6 Hibriten

Jan. 8 at Foard

Jan. 12 West Caldwell

Jan. 14 East Burke

Jan. 19 at Bunker Hill

Jan. 21 at West Iredell

Jan. 26 Patton

Jan. 28 at Hibriten

Feb. 2 Foard

Feb. 4 at West Caldwell

Feb. 9 at East Burke

Feb. 11 Bunker Hill

Feb. 16 West Iredell

Feb. 18 at Patton

EAST BURKE

(All NWFAC 2A games)

Jan. 6 at Bunker Hill

Jan. 8 at Hibriten

Jan. 12 Foard

Jan. 14 at Draughn

Jan. 19 Patton

Jan. 21 West Caldwell

Jan. 26 at West Iredell

Jan. 28 Bunker Hill

Feb. 2 Hibriten

Feb. 4 at Foard

Feb. 9 Draughn

Feb. 11 at Patton

Feb. 16 at West Caldwell

Feb. 18 West Iredell

FREEDOM

Jan. 5 at St. Stephens

Jan. 8 Hickory

Jan. 12 OPEN DATE

Jan. 15 at South Caldwell

Jan. 19 at Alexander Central

Jan. 22 Watauga

Jan. 26 McDowell

Jan. 29 St. Stephens

Feb. 2 at Hickory

Feb. 5 OPEN DATE

Feb. 9 South Caldwell

Feb. 12 Alexander Central

Feb. 16 at Watauga

Feb. 19 at McDowell

PATTON

(All NWFAC 2A games)

Jan. 6 West Iredell

Jan. 9 at West Caldwell

Jan. 12 Bunker Hill

Jan. 14 at Hibriten

Jan. 19 at East Burke

Jan. 21 Foard

Jan. 26 at Draughn

Jan. 28 at West Iredell

Feb. 2 West Caldwell

Feb. 4 at Bunker Hill

Feb. 9 Hibriten

Feb. 11 East Burke

Feb. 16 at Foard

Feb. 18 Draughn

