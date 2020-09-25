Local prep schedules released for hoops, other sports

Burke County’s prep basketball teams will jump right into conference play when the COVID-19-delayed NCHSAA hardwood season tips off during the first full week of January.
With the schedule shortened to just 14 games this winter, Freedom’s teams will have just two nonconference games while the county’s six Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference teams — Draughn, East Burke and Patton boys and girls, all of which made the state playoffs last year — will play each of their seven league foes twice for a conference-only slate.
The season starts locally on Jan. 5 when Freedom’s teams — the defending NCHSAA 3A state co-champion boys team and a Lady Patriots squad that fell in the 3A West Regional finals, both of which finished 29-1 overall last winter — visit St. Stephens in Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play. The NWFAC tips off a day later on Jan. 6 when Draughn hosts Hibriten, EB visits Bunker Hill and Patton entertains West Iredell.
Freedom’s schedule includes historic rivalry contests with Hickory on Jan. 8 (home) and Feb. 2 (away) and with McDowell on Jan. 26 (home) and to cap the regular season on Feb. 19 (away). Like in football, FHS will not play any in-county games. Its two nonconference opponents are not yet known, but its NWC open dates include Jan. 12 and Feb. 5.
In-county NWFAC contests include EB at Draughn on Jan. 14, Patton at EB on Jan. 19, Patton at Draughn on Jan. 26, Draughn at EB on Feb. 9, EB at Patton on Feb. 11, and Draughn at Patton on Feb. 18.
Notably, Christmas and conference tournaments will be absent from this year’s schedule, but a version of the state playoffs shortened to five rounds and condensed to two weeks will follow the regular season starting May 1 and ending with state championships on May 15.
Before all of that gets going, volleyball and cross country will usher in the return of high school sports locally for the first time eight months in mid-November.
In volleyball, Patton returns the majority of a roster that won a program-record 23 matches last fall and advanced to the fourth round of the NCHSAA 2A state playoffs, the county's longest playoff run since 2001. The Lady Panthers’ slate is tough from the get-go with a Nov. 17 opening home date against Foard, which finished unblemished in NWFAC regular season and conference tournament play and 32-1 overall en route to a 2A state title. The teams will meet again in Newton on Dec. 10.
The Lady Panthers’ in-county matchups will take place on Nov. 19 at Draughn, Nov. 23 versus EB, Dec. 15 versus Draughn and Dec. 17 at EB. Draughn and EB will meet up on Dec. 8 in Valdese and Jan. 4 in Icard to cap the regular season.
Freedom will start its regular season on Nov. 16 at South Caldwell and end it Jan. 6 versus Alexander Central.
The volleyball state playoffs start Jan. 12 and conclude with state championships on Jan. 23.
Boys soccer will brave the elements for a cold-weather, 14-game season that starts across the board on Jan. 25 when Draughn hosts Foard, EB hosts Hibriten, Freedom visits St. Stephens and Draughn goes to West Caldwell. All four teams will end the regular season on March 10 before the playoffs start March 16 and culminate with the state championships on March 27.
Other sports’ scheduled start dates include cross country on Nov. 17 and swimming on Dec. 8.
Full county schedules for softball, girls soccer, boys and girls golf (all starting games March 15) as well as baseball, track and field, wrestling and girls tennis (all starting games April 26) have not yet been released.
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com or 828-432-8943.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!