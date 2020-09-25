Local prep schedules released for hoops, other sports

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Burke County’s prep basketball teams will jump right into conference play when the COVID-19-delayed NCHSAA hardwood season tips off during the first full week of January.

With the schedule shortened to just 14 games this winter, Freedom’s teams will have just two nonconference games while the county’s six Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference teams — Draughn, East Burke and Patton boys and girls, all of which made the state playoffs last year — will play each of their seven league foes twice for a conference-only slate.

The season starts locally on Jan. 5 when Freedom’s teams — the defending NCHSAA 3A state co-champion boys team and a Lady Patriots squad that fell in the 3A West Regional finals, both of which finished 29-1 overall last winter — visit St. Stephens in Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play. The NWFAC tips off a day later on Jan. 6 when Draughn hosts Hibriten, EB visits Bunker Hill and Patton entertains West Iredell.

Freedom’s schedule includes historic rivalry contests with Hickory on Jan. 8 (home) and Feb. 2 (away) and with McDowell on Jan. 26 (home) and to cap the regular season on Feb. 19 (away). Like in football, FHS will not play any in-county games. Its two nonconference opponents are not yet known, but its NWC open dates include Jan. 12 and Feb. 5.