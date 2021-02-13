LOCAL ROUNDUP: Burke swimmers all notch top-10s at state

CARY — Ten Burke County individual or relay qualifiers took part in Friday’s NCHSAA 1A/2A state championship swim meet at the Triangle Aquatic Center, and though none returned with a medal, all earned top-10 results.
The local contingent was highlighted by Patton girls senior Kadira McClure’s pair of fourth-place finishes. McClure swam the 50 free in a school-record 24.89 seconds and also established a new all-time PHS mark in the 100 breast (1:10.14).
She also joined with Patton teammates Caroline Lucas and Emma and Ellie Sacchetti for a sixth-place finish in the 200 medley relay (1:59.09). The same four placed 10th in the 200 free relay (1:46.61). Lucas was seventh in the 100 free (personal-record 54.58) and eighth in the 200 free (personal-record 2:01.44).
Draughn’s Jaxon Smith was sixth in the boys 100 free (47.85), bettering his school record in the event set last week at regionals by 4 tenths of a second. Smith also placed seventh in the 100 back (54.38).
Georgia Goulding tied for seventh in the 50 free (25.52) and along with teammates Abby Wood, Gigi Smith and Rhyannon Reasoner, notched a 10th-place mark for the Lady Wildcats in the 400 free relay (4:04.19).
LACROSSE
GIRLS
Watauga 11, Patton 3
The Lady Panthers (0-3 Conf. 15) fell short Thursday in Boone despite senior attacker Lydia Hildebrand’s two goals. Senior midfielder Sarah Mailett scored the other Patton goal. Sophomore goalkeeper Bailey Burleson had 10 saves, and senior Kierra Stephens added six saves. Patton’s defense was led by junior Malia Carswell.
JV BASKETBALL
BOYS
Draughn wins twice
The JV Wildcats (5-2 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conf.) defeated West Caldwell on the road Friday, 49-45, after they took care of Foard at home Thursday, 50-39.
Will Price scored 20 points (14 in second half) to lead Draughn to the win after trailing by two at the half in Gamewell, and Price had 24 (18 in second half) in Valdese the day before to lead the hosts back from down five at intermission. John Robert Abernathy joined Price in double digits Thursday with 10.
GIRLS
EB 24, Patton 20
The host JV Lady Cavaliers (5-1 NWFAC) took the season sweep from Patton on Thursday as Ambria White and Dixie Leatherman co-led the squad with eight points apiece. Kelsey Powell scored a game-high 11 points for the JV Lady Panthers (4-2-1 NWFAC).
Bunker Hill 29, Draughn 16
The JV Lady Wildcats (0-4-1 NWFAC) dropped Thursday’s home game despite Alexis Diaz’ team-high 11 points (eight in second half) on a pair of 3-pointers and a 3-for-3 mark at the free-throw line. Draughn played again Friday at West Iredell; no details were available.
M.S. SOCCER
WJ sweeps home openers
To open a doubleheader moved up a day to Wednesday, Walter Johnson’s girls (1-0-1 Foothills Athletic Conf.) defeated visiting East McDowell 3-0 as Maida Rameriz Tomas notched a hat trick and Amy Morales-Simon supplied one assist. The Yellow Jacket boys (2-0 FAC) followed with a 6-0 win; no more details were available.
The other league matches scheduled for Thursday were rained out. Heritage now visits Liberty this Friday (Feb. 19), and East Burke plays at West McDowell on Feb. 22.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.