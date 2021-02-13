LOCAL ROUNDUP: Burke swimmers all notch top-10s at state

CARY — Ten Burke County individual or relay qualifiers took part in Friday’s NCHSAA 1A/2A state championship swim meet at the Triangle Aquatic Center, and though none returned with a medal, all earned top-10 results.

The local contingent was highlighted by Patton girls senior Kadira McClure’s pair of fourth-place finishes. McClure swam the 50 free in a school-record 24.89 seconds and also established a new all-time PHS mark in the 100 breast (1:10.14).

She also joined with Patton teammates Caroline Lucas and Emma and Ellie Sacchetti for a sixth-place finish in the 200 medley relay (1:59.09). The same four placed 10th in the 200 free relay (1:46.61). Lucas was seventh in the 100 free (personal-record 54.58) and eighth in the 200 free (personal-record 2:01.44).

Draughn’s Jaxon Smith was sixth in the boys 100 free (47.85), bettering his school record in the event set last week at regionals by 4 tenths of a second. Smith also placed seventh in the 100 back (54.38).

Georgia Goulding tied for seventh in the 50 free (25.52) and along with teammates Abby Wood, Gigi Smith and Rhyannon Reasoner, notched a 10th-place mark for the Lady Wildcats in the 400 free relay (4:04.19).

