LOCAL ROUNDUP: High school basketball season starts in 11 days

The 2021-22 Burke County high school basketball regular season gets underway in just 11 days.

The first local games come Nov. 23 as Freedom opens at Weddington and Patton plays at Newton-Conover. Draughn the following day hosts Patton in the Panthers’ opener Nov. 24, and East Burke opens last, at Freedom on Nov. 30.

With all four schools in different conferences this season, 11 of the 12 in-county matchups are slated for Dec. 22 or earlier, with the lone exception being Freedom hosting Draughn on Jan. 12.

The Freedom Christmas Invitational returns after a year away and will be played Dec. 27-29. Of note, East Burke is not in the event this season, opting to play instead in the McDowell Christmas Tournament on Dec. 29-30. Conference tournament week is Feb. 14-18, and NCHSAA state playoff pairings will be released Feb. 19.

With the playoff fields cut in half last season, only three county teams earned postseason berths: the Freedom girls and both Patton teams. However in a normal playoff field, the Draughn girls and EB and Freedom boys would likely also have gotten in, and the EB girls and Draughn boys played their best ball late in the season. The season before, all eight county teams reached the playoffs together for the first time.