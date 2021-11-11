LOCAL ROUNDUP: High school basketball season starts in 11 days

The 2021-22 Burke County high school basketball regular season gets underway in just 11 days.
The first local games come Nov. 23 as Freedom opens at Weddington and Patton plays at Newton-Conover. Draughn the following day hosts Patton in the Panthers’ opener Nov. 24, and East Burke opens last, at Freedom on Nov. 30.
With all four schools in different conferences this season, 11 of the 12 in-county matchups are slated for Dec. 22 or earlier, with the lone exception being Freedom hosting Draughn on Jan. 12.
The Freedom Christmas Invitational returns after a year away and will be played Dec. 27-29. Of note, East Burke is not in the event this season, opting to play instead in the McDowell Christmas Tournament on Dec. 29-30. Conference tournament week is Feb. 14-18, and NCHSAA state playoff pairings will be released Feb. 19.
With the playoff fields cut in half last season, only three county teams earned postseason berths: the Freedom girls and both Patton teams. However in a normal playoff field, the Draughn girls and EB and Freedom boys would likely also have gotten in, and the EB girls and Draughn boys played their best ball late in the season. The season before, all eight county teams reached the playoffs together for the first time.
Before the official tipoff, teams are set for scrimmages this Saturday. The host Freedom girls plus the Draughn and EB girls all enter Super Saturday in Morganton, and the EB boys and both Patton teams also list scrimmages for Saturday.
Freedom soccer coach resigns
Freedom boys soccer coach Danny Miller has stepped down from his position after two seasons, according to an email sent from FHS athletic director Antonio Lyerly on Wednesday. Miller was a non-faculty coach.
“We thank Danny for his two years of service to the program and wish him the best in his future endeavors,” Lyerly wrote in the email.
Miller guided the Patriots to eight wins this season as well as a return to the state playoffs for the first time since 2015. He was the boys program’s third coach since long-time boys and girls head coach David Fletcher retired in the summer of 2017, following Juan Pedro (2017) and Larry Taylor (2018-19). FHS now seeks its fifth coach spanning the last seven seasons.
Youth football title games on tap
All three Burke County Recreation Department youth football title games are set for Saturday under the lights at Patton High.
The pee wee game opens the day at 5:30 p.m. and pits undefeated top-seed Valdese against Oak Hill. In mighty mite play, No. 1 seed Oak Hill tangles with Mull at 6:45 p.m. And in the midget division, regular-season champion Mull faces Oak Hill as the Mustangs seek an unbeaten season while the Bulldogs play in the program’s third title tilt of the evening at 8 p.m.
Admission for Saturday’s games is $2 per adult and $1 for children.
