LOCAL ROUNDUP: Patton, EB football games also shifted from Friday (updated)

Patton High School on Tuesday morning announced that its varsity football season opener at Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference foe Foard has been shifted up a day, from Friday to Thursday due to inclement weather expected Friday.

On Tuesday night, East Burke said its NWFAC football opener at home versus West Caldwell has also been shifted away from Friday and will be played Saturday at 2 p.m.

All four Burke County Week 1 games have now been moved, following Monday’s announcements that the West Iredell at Draughn and Freedom at St. Stephens games were also pushed forward by a day to Thursday.

The West Caldwell at East Burke JV football game is still slated for Thursday.

The NWFAC 2A’s Bunker Hill at Hibriten game and Northwestern 3A/4A Conference’s Alexander Central at South Iredell game have also been moved to Thursday, while the NWC’s Watauga at South Caldwell contest was postponed after a COVID-19 cluster within the Spartans’ program. That leaves just McDowell at Hickory slated for Friday from either local league.

H.S. SOCCER

Freedom falls; Slew of games ppd.