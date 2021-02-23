LOCAL ROUNDUP: Patton football game also moved to Thursday

FHS also announced its home game versus Alexander Central today and game at South Caldwell on March 1 have been postponed, with no makeup dates set.

Draughn (0-6 NWFAC) fell 8-0 on Friday against Foard and 9-0 on Saturday against Hibriten, both in home makeup contests. The Wildcats’ game Monday against West Caldwell was rained out, and no makeup date has been announced. Also, DHS' game against rival East Burke set for today will now be played at EB rather than at home.

And the EB and Patton games scheduled for Monday were postponed as well. The Cavaliers now visit Foard on Thursday, and the Panthers play at Bunker Hill on March 4.

M.S. SOCCER

EB girls tie West McDowell

The East Burke Middle girls soccer team (0-1-1 Foothills Athletic Conf.) tied West McDowell on Monday in Marion, 0-0, in a makeup game from Feb. 11. No more details were available, and no results were available from the Raiders-Spartans boys contest Monday. The EB boys entered the game with an 0-1 record.

Both Raiders teams were in action late Tuesday at Table Rock, among two of the six county contests scheduled on the day. See Thursday’s edition for more coverage.

