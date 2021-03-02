LOCAL ROUNDUP: WJMS boys stay undefeated in soccer

Playing at home for just the second time this season, the Walter Johnson Middle boys soccer team remained undefeated Monday with a 5-0 Foothills Athletic Conference win over West McDowell. It was a makeup match from a Feb. 18 rainout.
The Yellow Jackets (4-0-1 FAC) were led in victory by Isai Jimenez (three goals), Ishan Khadka (goal), Josue Yax (goal) and Angel Pascual (assist). WJ hosted Table Rock late Tuesday to end the season.
GIRLS
Walter Johnson 1, W. McDowell 0
The Lady Jackets (3-1-1 FAC) were also victorious Monday at home as Gianny Regino notched the lone goal. WJ was also led by the play of Drew Rogers, Melina Bernabe and Marisol Polanco Villanueva.
H.S. SOCCER
W. Iredell 4, Draughn 2
The Wildcats (0-9 NWFAC) fell Monday in Statesville but did manage to find the goal for a season-high third consecutive contest. Tino Hernandez and Dawson Bollinger each had one goal for Draughn, which hosts Patton today.
Foard 4, Patton 1
The host Panthers (3-6-1 NWFAC) got within 2-1 behind at the 52-minute mark Monday thanks to a Jacob Hammons goal but surrendered two more Tigers goals coming in to take the loss. Foard had all five corner kicks in the contest and outshot Patton by a 13-4 margin, with all four PHS shots on goal coming in the first 12 minutes of the second half.
POSTPONEMENTS
The West Caldwell at East Burke boys soccer match was moved from Monday to Tuesday due to wet field conditions. Also, EB’s home JV football game set for Thursday versus West Iredell has been canceled as WI doesn’t have enough bodies to play this week. EB has added a JV game and will now play at nonconference Erwin on March 11.
