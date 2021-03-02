LOCAL ROUNDUP: WJMS boys stay undefeated in soccer

Playing at home for just the second time this season, the Walter Johnson Middle boys soccer team remained undefeated Monday with a 5-0 Foothills Athletic Conference win over West McDowell. It was a makeup match from a Feb. 18 rainout.

The Yellow Jackets (4-0-1 FAC) were led in victory by Isai Jimenez (three goals), Ishan Khadka (goal), Josue Yax (goal) and Angel Pascual (assist). WJ hosted Table Rock late Tuesday to end the season.

GIRLS

Walter Johnson 1, W. McDowell 0

The Lady Jackets (3-1-1 FAC) were also victorious Monday at home as Gianny Regino notched the lone goal. WJ was also led by the play of Drew Rogers, Melina Bernabe and Marisol Polanco Villanueva.

H.S. SOCCER

W. Iredell 4, Draughn 2

The Wildcats (0-9 NWFAC) fell Monday in Statesville but did manage to find the goal for a season-high third consecutive contest. Tino Hernandez and Dawson Bollinger each had one goal for Draughn, which hosts Patton today.

Foard 4, Patton 1