LOCAL SPORTS BRIEFS: Morganton native appears in The Basketball Tournament

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Freedom High graduate and former Charleston Southern University basketball standout Chris Moore made an ESPN appearance over the weekend in The Basketball Tournament.
Moore is a member of the team Primetime Players, which lost 76-74 to Team CP3 in being eliminated in round one of the 24-team event. He scored six points with four rebounds and three assists while playing just over 29 minutes, second on the team.
Moore, now 34, graduated from FHS in 2004 and was the program’s all-time leading scorer with over 1,700 career points until Fletcher Abee broke his record in the 2018-19 season. Abee, now with The Citadel, also became FHS’ first NCAA Division I boys hoops signee since Moore 15 years prior.
Moore averaged over 13.0 ppg in each of his final three seasons with the Buccaneers, finishing his college career with a .407 3-point shooting mark.
With Primetime Players, which features many players from western North Carolina, Moore is a three-time East Coast Basketball League player of the year for the five-time defending league champions.
Burke puts unbeaten BLC Summer League record on line
The Burke baseball squad puts its perfect 4-0 record on the line Tuesday night in Big League Camp Summer League play at Shuey Field with a home doubleheader against Rutherford.
The first of two scheduled seven-inning contests in the high-school age league starts at 5 p.m.
Burke has torn through the competition so far behind its offense, which has manufactured 10-plus runs in three games already. In the other win, which came in 5-2 fashion last week, right-handed pitcher Peyton Smith carried the torch.
Burke hosts one doubleheader at Shuey each week until the playoffs start July 30.
Report: 'Biggs' leaves W. Caldwell football, already replaced
GAMEWELL — Mike Biggerstaff has resigned after one season in his second stint as head football coach at West Caldwell High School, according to Chris Hughes of Carolina Preps, who also reports the Warriors will replace Biggerstaff with West Iredell coach Monte Simmons.
Under Biggerstaff, West went 1-10 in 2019, an improvement from 0-11 the prior season. Biggerstaff also coached the Warriors from 1979-87 as they claimed six conference titles and made a state semifinal appearance, and the field at WCHS was renamed after Biggerstaff in 2015.
Biggerstaff also coached East Burke, where his teams went 59-36 from 2002-09. Biggerstaff is a member of the East Burke High School, Caldwell County Sports and Western Carolina Athletics halls of fame.
Simmons’ West Iredell squads went a combined 19-34 in five seasons, never winning a playoff game. Simmons is a Caldwell County native.
