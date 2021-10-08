LOCAL VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Lady Wildcats fall in battle with Rosman

VALDESE — The Draughn volleyball team faced a showdown with first-place Rosman on Pink Out Night Thursday, and the Lady Wildcats brought a healthy challenge to the visiting Lady Tigers.

Draughn was able hand Rosman its first set loss in nine Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference matches, but the visitors prevailed in four sets (19-25, 25-20, 17-25, 13-25).

Rosman built an early advantage in the opening set, but two kills by Madison Powell and Bailey Bryant and a service ace by Christon Carswell brought the Lady Wildcats’ deficit within five points late.

Draughn started off ahead in the second set and trailed only once, with the play at the net by Powell, Bryant, Carswell, and Bella Williams leading the charge as the hosts evened the match.

The Lady ’Cats (13-6, 8-3 WHC 1A/2A) continued to battle in the third set, not allowing Rosman to gain a double-digit advantage but ultimately falling despite Emma Lewis and Haygen Sigmon contributing in big ways.

The fourth and final set belonged to Rosman as well, with Powell recording two of her eight total kills in the set.

The Draughn JVs moved to 19-0 overall (11-0 in conference) after a narrow three-set win over the JV Lady Tigers (25-15, 23-25, 16-14).