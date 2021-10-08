LOCAL VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Lady Wildcats fall in battle with Rosman

VALDESE — The Draughn volleyball team faced a showdown with first-place Rosman on Pink Out Night Thursday, and the Lady Wildcats brought a healthy challenge to the visiting Lady Tigers.
Draughn was able hand Rosman its first set loss in nine Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference matches, but the visitors prevailed in four sets (19-25, 25-20, 17-25, 13-25).
Rosman built an early advantage in the opening set, but two kills by Madison Powell and Bailey Bryant and a service ace by Christon Carswell brought the Lady Wildcats’ deficit within five points late.
Draughn started off ahead in the second set and trailed only once, with the play at the net by Powell, Bryant, Carswell, and Bella Williams leading the charge as the hosts evened the match.
The Lady ’Cats (13-6, 8-3 WHC 1A/2A) continued to battle in the third set, not allowing Rosman to gain a double-digit advantage but ultimately falling despite Emma Lewis and Haygen Sigmon contributing in big ways.
The fourth and final set belonged to Rosman as well, with Powell recording two of her eight total kills in the set.
The Draughn JVs moved to 19-0 overall (11-0 in conference) after a narrow three-set win over the JV Lady Tigers (25-15, 23-25, 16-14).
Ally Auton led the JV Lady Wildcats with five acesm with Helena Hatley adding four kills. Speed Hatley, Maddie Crouch, Addison Aldridge and Addison Poteet also contributed to the win.
Lincolnton 3, EB 2
The Lady Cavaliers (2-16, 2-9 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.) were edged Thursday on the road, 25-22, 26-28, 15-25, 25-22, 15-17. East Burke’s effort was paced by Aubree Grigg’s 10-kill, 10-block double, while Katherine Greene added 12 kills and six digs, Catherine Hammack had 17 digs and Caroline Pruitt posted 16 assists and six digs.
The JV Lady Cavs also fell, 20-25, 16-25, led by Grace Hammack (six digs), Addy Fortenberry (four kills, three aces) and Allison Teague (four assists).
Brevard 3, Patton 1
The visiting Lady Panthers (13-3, 6-3 Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conf.) dropped a second match this season to Brevard, losing Thursday by set scores of 7-25, 25-22, 19-25, 14-25. No individual statistics were available.
Owen 3, Freedom 1
The Lady Patriots (5-13, 0-6 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) lost in nonconference action on the road Thursday in Black Mountain despite claiming the first set, 26-24, 22-25, 20-25, 21-25. No individual statistics were available.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Heritage 3, Liberty 1
The Lady Eagles (6-1 Foothills Athletic Conf.) ended the host Lady Knights’ four-match win streak Thursday in Morganton, 25-17, 27-29, 25-17, 25-12.
“The girls played hard and did not quit when we were down,” Heritage coach Daphne Mozeley said.
Heritage was led by the attacks of Macy Auton, Peyton Brewer, Bailey Mozeley and Kylie Corpening, the passing of Ava Aldridge and Ashlyn Heavner and the serving and defense of Kristyn Cozort in the victory.
No more details or individual statistics were available for Liberty (4-4 FAC).
E. McDowell 3, Walter Johnson 0
The Lady Yellow Jackets (0-8 FAC) lost Thursday at home, 4-25, 3-25, 2-25. The WJ highlight came afterward, though, as the team won its first set in several seasons in fifth-quarter action, 19-17, fueled by the play of Kaidence Carter.
POSTPONEMENT
Due to flooding in McDowell County on Thursday, the East Burke at West McDowell match was postponed until Oct. 25.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.