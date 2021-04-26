10 local winners at HorsePower Park MEHS

A total of 10 local winners were crowned as Mid East Racing held its Hare Scramble event at Morganton’s HorsePower Park with bikes and ATVs in competition Friday through Sunday.

In Sunday’s bikes racing, the local winners were Morganton’s Aaron Curtis in Junior A/B 25+, Morganton’s Noah Cooper in Schoolboy 15-16, Connelly Springs’ Ryan Stamey in B Vet, Morganton’s Makayla Conner in Women’s A/B, Valdese’s Neal Singleton in Silver Masters, Valdese’s Crystal Stephens in Women Novice, Morganton’s Grayson Gordon in Super PeeWee 8-9, Morganton’s Mason Moretz in Senior PeeWee 7 and Morganton’s Clayton Gantt in 85cc Big Wheel 12-15.

In Friday’s and Saturday’s ATV action, the lone local winner was Morganton’s Emma Propst in Women’s.

Local riders also accounted for several other podium finishes over the weekend.

In bikes, local second-place finishers included Connelly Springs’ Dalton Wellman in B 4-Stroke Lites, Morganton’s Spencer Lambert in B Vet, Morganton’s Daniel Taylor in C Masters, Morganton’s Maddox Moretz in 85cc 7-11 and Gordon in 65cc 7-9.