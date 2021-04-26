10 local winners at HorsePower Park MEHS

A total of 10 local winners were crowned as Mid East Racing held its Hare Scramble event at Morganton’s HorsePower Park with bikes and ATVs in competition Friday through Sunday.
In Sunday’s bikes racing, the local winners were Morganton’s Aaron Curtis in Junior A/B 25+, Morganton’s Noah Cooper in Schoolboy 15-16, Connelly Springs’ Ryan Stamey in B Vet, Morganton’s Makayla Conner in Women’s A/B, Valdese’s Neal Singleton in Silver Masters, Valdese’s Crystal Stephens in Women Novice, Morganton’s Grayson Gordon in Super PeeWee 8-9, Morganton’s Mason Moretz in Senior PeeWee 7 and Morganton’s Clayton Gantt in 85cc Big Wheel 12-15.
In Friday’s and Saturday’s ATV action, the lone local winner was Morganton’s Emma Propst in Women’s.
Local riders also accounted for several other podium finishes over the weekend.
In bikes, local second-place finishers included Connelly Springs’ Dalton Wellman in B 4-Stroke Lites, Morganton’s Spencer Lambert in B Vet, Morganton’s Daniel Taylor in C Masters, Morganton’s Maddox Moretz in 85cc 7-11 and Gordon in 65cc 7-9.
In ATVs, local runners up were Valdese’s Jon Edwards in Vet C, Morganton’s Michael Lowman in Unlimited Sportsman, Morganton’s Brandon Crotts in Trailriders, Nebo’s Mitch Truett in Pro and Nebo’s Hank Hall in 901cc Turbo.
Local third-place finishers in bikes were Valdese’s Noah Stephens in A Open 2-Stroke, Hildebran’s Evan Smith in B 4-Strok Heavy, Morganton’s Wesley Shelton in C 4-Stroke Heavy, Morganton’s Blaine Williams in A Sportsman, Morganton’s Jameson White in Senior PeeWee7 and Connelly Springs’ Brooklyn Harrison in Girls 7-15.
And bronze winners in ATVs included Morganton’s Lane Mooney in C25+, Morganton’s Mike Lowman in Unlimited Sportsman, Valdese’s Emma Edwards in Intermediate Micro 8-9 and Morganton’s Carter Crotts in Junior Stock 5-13 0-90cc 4-Stroke.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.