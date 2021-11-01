Abee reportedly headed to UNC Asheville

ASHEVILLE — Former Freedom High standout Fletcher Abee appears set to join the UNC Asheville men’s basketball team.

Justin Byerly, editor of HoopSeen Carolinas, recently tweeted that Abee has committed to the Bulldogs. Abee spent his first two collegiate seasons at The Citadel before entering the NCAA transfer portal in September, which first was reported by the Charleston (S.C.) Post and Courier.

Shortly thereafter, UNC Asheville made an offer to Abee, who is poised to redshirt this year and still have three years of eligibility remaining thanks to the COVID-19 eligibility year the NCAA made available to athletes.

Abee’s teams at FHS reached the NCHSAA 3A West Regional round three times in four seasons. He was a two-time county and conference player of the year, two-time all-district first-team selection and one-time AP all-state selection who played in both the Carolinas Classic and NCCA East-West all-star games. He was named Freedom’s male athlete of the year as a senior, as well.

Abee averaged 12.2 points per game as a Bulldogs freshman and 12.4 points as a sophomore, making 139 total 3-pointers and starting all 53 games in which he appeared.

Abee was named Southern Conference All-Freshman by the media and coaches in 2019-20.

