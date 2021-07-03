Alek Thomas picked for ALL-Star Futures Game

Amarillo Sod Poodles outfielder and Arizona Diamondbacks No. 4 rated prospect Alek Thomas was selected for a second consecutive time to the National League roster for the All-Star Futures Game, which will be played as a seven-inning contest July 11 at Coors Field in Denver.
The game features the top minor-league prospects.
Thomas, a Morganton native who is a former second-round draft pick, is in his third professional season and first full season at Double-A. The 21-year-old is batting .284 with 11 doubles and four triples over 40 games.
