Alek Thomas tearing it up at Triple-A level in Reno

RENO, Nev. — Suffice it to say Alek Thomas appears ready for the big leagues.

Thomas — who grew up in Morganton and whose father, Allen Thomas, is the Chicago White Sox' trainer and is a Freedom High School graduate — entered Wednesday with six consecutive multi-hit games for the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Triple-A affiliate, the Reno Aces.

The outfielder notched four hits, including two triples and a double, on Monday in a 10-8 home loss against the Salt Lake Bees, scoring once and driving in a run as Reno tied its club record with four triples as a team.

Then Tuesday, Thomas again produced four hits in a 19-4 win over Salt Lake, hitting one triple and scoring four runs. In the four prior games, Thomas had two hits on three occasions and three hits once. He has multiple hits in nine of his last 11 games.

Thomas was promoted from the Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles to Reno on Aug. 16 and is hitting .371 at the Triple-A level with 10 doubles, seven home runs and four triples. He has also scored 28 runs, driven in 16 and stolen five bases since the promotion.

Thomas represented the D-Backs at July’s All-Star Futures Game for a second consecutive year. The 21-year-old was a second-round draft pick out of high school in 2018.