Andrew Albright wins Great Waldensian Footrace
Local Running

Andrew Albright wins Great Waldensian Footrace

  • Updated
track

VALDESE — Hometown runner Andrew Albright, who also competes in cross country and track for Draughn High School, won Saturday’s Great Waldensian Footrace, a 5K run that is part of the town of Valdese’s annual Waldensian Festival, with a time of 18:59.8.

Albright took both the overall win and the male open age group win.

East Burke’s Caleb Johnson-White (19:53.7) was third overall and in the male open category. Freedom’s Katie Deacon (20:42.9) was fifth overall and first in the female open category.

Other top locals included Valdese’s Robert Murray (20:43.3; sixth overall; first male 60-64), eastern Burke’s Jackson Spencer (21:36.4; seventh overall; first male 15-19), Connelly Springs’ Ethan Hallyburton (22:16.2; eighth overall; first male 20-24) and Valdese’s Mike Williams 23:03.8; 10th overall; first male 50-54).

More locals in the top 20 included Connelly Springs’ Ashley Hernandez (23:46.7; 13th overall; first female 15-19), Valdese’s Landon Murray (23:52.7; 14th overall), Rutherford College’s Timothy Feimster (23:57.6; 15th overall; first male 35-39), eastern Burke’s Austin Reynolds (24:13.4; 16th overall; first male 1-14), Connelly Springs’ Travis Craig (24:17.3; 18th overall) and Morganton’s Marc Denton (24:19.5; 19th overall).

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.

