Berry, Millington split again
0 comments
Local racing brief

Berry, Millington split again

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

HICKORY — Josh Berry started from the pole and won Hickory Motor Speedway’s first NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Late Models feature race during Saturday night’s KSP Promotions 215, then he pushed winner Ryan Millington all the way to the checkered flag for a runner-up finish in the second late models dual.

HMS logo

It was the fourth straight week Berry won a late model race at HMS and was the second straight week Berry and Millington split in the local track’s top series.

Millington maintains his season lead, with Berry rising to fourth in the standings.

Other winners Saturday included Landon Huffman (Limited Late Model), Ethan Johnson (Street Stock), Garrett Smithley (Super Truck) and Zachary Mullins (Renegade).

Josh Kossek was third in limited late model and maintains his series lead, as well as his Paramount Kia “Big 10” Challenge lead through six of 10 races. Mullins leads the renegades series this year, and Morganton’s Robbie Hollifield, who earned the pole Saturday, is in fourth place.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News