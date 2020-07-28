Berry, Millington split again

HICKORY — Josh Berry started from the pole and won Hickory Motor Speedway’s first NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Late Models feature race during Saturday night’s KSP Promotions 215, then he pushed winner Ryan Millington all the way to the checkered flag for a runner-up finish in the second late models dual.
It was the fourth straight week Berry won a late model race at HMS and was the second straight week Berry and Millington split in the local track’s top series.
Millington maintains his season lead, with Berry rising to fourth in the standings.
Other winners Saturday included Landon Huffman (Limited Late Model), Ethan Johnson (Street Stock), Garrett Smithley (Super Truck) and Zachary Mullins (Renegade).
Josh Kossek was third in limited late model and maintains his series lead, as well as his Paramount Kia “Big 10” Challenge lead through six of 10 races. Mullins leads the renegades series this year, and Morganton’s Robbie Hollifield, who earned the pole Saturday, is in fourth place.
