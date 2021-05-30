Buchanan 18th, Gibbs victorious in Charlotte ARCA race

CONCORD — Hildebran native Chuck Buchanan Jr. finished 18th as 18-year-old Ty Gibbs cruised to his second victory of the day at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Saturday night’s ARCA Menards Series race, the General Tire 150.

Buchanan, driving a self-owned No. 87 Ford, improved from his 22nd qualifying position in his season debut, which also was his debut at the 1 ½-mile quad oval in his native state. Buchanan has finished 18th or better in all three of his career starts under the ARCA banner, following up a 13th-place finish in the 2020 ARCA opener at Daytona International Speedway and a 10th-place run at Dover International Speedway in the ARCA Menards Series East later in the year.

Not only did Buchanan improve a handful of sports on his starting position, he notably beat out three of the four cars from Andy Hillenburg’s Fast Track Racing stable, Toni Breidinger driving for a Young’s Motorsports team that competes in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, and 30-year ARCA veteran Brad Smith.

Gibbs, en route to his fourth win in six ARCA races this season, started from the pole and led all 100 laps. He survived a late restart with Nick Sanchez and others trying to claw away the lead. Gibbs also won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race a few hours earlier on Saturday afternoon.