Buchanan 18th, Gibbs victorious in Charlotte ARCA race

CONCORD — Hildebran native Chuck Buchanan Jr. finished 18th as 18-year-old Ty Gibbs cruised to his second victory of the day at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Saturday night’s ARCA Menards Series race, the General Tire 150.
Buchanan, driving a self-owned No. 87 Ford, improved from his 22nd qualifying position in his season debut, which also was his debut at the 1 ½-mile quad oval in his native state. Buchanan has finished 18th or better in all three of his career starts under the ARCA banner, following up a 13th-place finish in the 2020 ARCA opener at Daytona International Speedway and a 10th-place run at Dover International Speedway in the ARCA Menards Series East later in the year.
Not only did Buchanan improve a handful of sports on his starting position, he notably beat out three of the four cars from Andy Hillenburg’s Fast Track Racing stable, Toni Breidinger driving for a Young’s Motorsports team that competes in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, and 30-year ARCA veteran Brad Smith.
Gibbs, en route to his fourth win in six ARCA races this season, started from the pole and led all 100 laps. He survived a late restart with Nick Sanchez and others trying to claw away the lead. Gibbs also won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race a few hours earlier on Saturday afternoon.
Corey Heim, who won the other two ARCA races this season, finished second. He was followed by teammates Drew Dollar and Parker Chase, with Sanchez rounding out the top five. Completing the top 10 were Jack Wood, Thad Moffitt, Dave Mader III, Andy Jankowiak and Chris Hacker.
The ARCA Menards Series will return to action on Friday with the Dawn 150, representing the series’ first trip to the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course since 1965. Jack Bowsher won that race with future NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Benny Parsons finishing fifth.
Hickory races washed out
Saturday night’s action at Hickory Motor Speedway was washed out by rain. The races were made up Sunday with late models, limited late models, street stocks, the Carolina Pro Late Model Series and Carolina Pro Crate Modifieds in competition.