Buchanan double-dipping Speedweeks to start ’21

“We usually have a special-built short track car that we take, but NASCAR wanted us to be the first ones to (use the Gen 6).”

To make running the same car work at both the short track a shade under a half-mile and the high-banked 2 ½-mile tri-oval, Buchanan and team had to change springs, truck arms and just about everything else before likely running a conservative race at New Smyrna.

Then, they will have to change it back before heading to Daytona, but at least with the luxury of some shop space provided by NASCAR — and thankfully not in the Kmart parking lot, he said.

“The crew chief likes the sound of it, so we’ll see how it goes,” Buchanan said. “But we’ll see how the car is in practice (at New Smyrna) and see how it does there. The only thing is, I can’t really crinkle it or get any body damage, otherwise, the aero for Daytona is totally shot.”

The Gen 6 chassis Buchanan will race on both the short track and superspeedway this week is actually one of two that the team has at its disposal. The other one is built for intermediate tracks. With Cup going to its Next Gen car for 2022, Buchanan said he thinks the Gen 6 chassis will be commonly used in ARCA going forward.