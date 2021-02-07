Buchanan double-dipping Speedweeks to start ’21

Chuck Buchanan Jr.’s 2020 racing season was short, sweet and successful.
Two races, two strong finishes.
So, why not equal that figure in the first week of 2021?
The 59-year-old Hildebran native and East Burke High graduate, now a Virginia pharmacist and part-time racer, will double-dip at Speedweeks in Florida to start off his new stock car season, racing at New Smyrna Speedway in the ARCA Menards Series East on Monday night before heading to Daytona International Speedway on Saturday for the main ARCA tour’s season-opener.
The East’s Jeep Beach 175 will air at 7:40 p.m. on Monday night on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold while the Lucas Oil 200 will run at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday and be broadcast on FOX Sports 1.
Both starts will be in a self-owned No. 87 Chevrolet sponsored by his Spring Drug pharmacy.
He’ll look to build off of a 2020 campaign that saw Buchanan finish a solid 13th in his ARCA debut at Daytona last February before capturing his second career East top 10 at Dover International Speedway in August.
“We were just going to run Daytona, but NASCAR came to us and we’re using a Gen 6 chassis — the same one they use in Cup with the Ryan Newman bar around the halo and all the safety improvements — and we actually have changed it over and we’re going to try to run that same Gen 6 car at New Smyrna,” Buchanan said.
“We usually have a special-built short track car that we take, but NASCAR wanted us to be the first ones to (use the Gen 6).”
To make running the same car work at both the short track a shade under a half-mile and the high-banked 2 ½-mile tri-oval, Buchanan and team had to change springs, truck arms and just about everything else before likely running a conservative race at New Smyrna.
Then, they will have to change it back before heading to Daytona, but at least with the luxury of some shop space provided by NASCAR — and thankfully not in the Kmart parking lot, he said.
“The crew chief likes the sound of it, so we’ll see how it goes,” Buchanan said. “But we’ll see how the car is in practice (at New Smyrna) and see how it does there. The only thing is, I can’t really crinkle it or get any body damage, otherwise, the aero for Daytona is totally shot.”
The Gen 6 chassis Buchanan will race on both the short track and superspeedway this week is actually one of two that the team has at its disposal. The other one is built for intermediate tracks. With Cup going to its Next Gen car for 2022, Buchanan said he thinks the Gen 6 chassis will be commonly used in ARCA going forward.
Buchanan will be part of a 16-car field at New Smyrna, but 34 cars are entered at Daytona. That’s one more than what ran in last year’s race, when Buchanan made his superspeedway debut with just a handful of practice laps, lost his drafting partner to a first-lap wreck, but then held on to the lead lap until the very end of the race and brought home a strong result.
“This year, we’d like to get in and make a little more than the two laps of practice we got last year to be able to improve the car,” Buchanan said. “There’s not a lot of adjustments you can make at Daytona. We rent shocks and we rent springs, so we have to use what is assigned to us. So, there’s only so much you can do change-wise. They keep it pretty even that way.
“So, we’ll see. There’s some little things we can do like air pressure. Last year, we were under the gun and only got two laps of practice and four laps of qualifying before we started the race. So, I’d like to have a little more seat time before we see the checkered flag. We’ve got some guys (to draft with) we’re pretty comfortable with and we’ll be OK with. This year, we’ll be a little more solidified after finishing pretty well last year. The first year, guys don’t trust you a whole lot.”
The mood for Buchanan and the 12-person team that will spend the whole week in Florida is one of excitement, but also of determination to keep the car clean at New Smyrna and get it fast at Daytona.
After Speedweeks, Buchanan said the team is eyeing a schedule that may include main ARCA tour races at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May and Bristol in September, as well as perhaps Talladega Superspeedway in April if things work out, and the East race at Dover in May.
“We kind of have to pick and choose our spots because we’re on a limited budget,” Buchanan said.