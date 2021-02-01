Buchanan entered in ARCA East opener

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Hildebran native Chuck Buchanan Jr. is entered in next Monday’s ARCA Menards Series East season-opener, the Jeep Beach 175 at New Smyrna Speedway. The race will be 175 laps at the half-mile oval, starting at 7:40 p.m. and airing live on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold.

Buchanan is slated to drive his customary, self-owned No. 87 Chevrolet with sponsorship from Spring Drug, a pharmacy he owns in Virginia. Jimmy Seay is listed as his crew chief. Buchanan ran one East race in 2020, finishing 10th at Dover International Speedway. He also ran one race on the national ARCA tour, running 13th at the Daytona International Speedway season-opener.

Other notable entries include newcomer Sammy Smith in a Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, Taylor Gray and Joey Iest in David Gilliland Racing Fords, and Jack Wood in a GMS Racing Chevrolet.

Buchanan was 21st at NSS in 2018 and 19th in 2019.