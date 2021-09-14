Buchanan entered in Thursday’s Bristol ARCA race

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Hildebran native Chuck Buchanan Jr. will return in Thursday’s Bush’s Beans 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway, a combination race for ARCA’s main and East series.

In the combined ARCA Menards Series/ARCA Menards Series East entry list released Tuesday, Buchanan was one of 30 drivers scheduled to contest the 200-lapper, which will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday evening and televised live on FOX Sports 1. Buchanan will compete in his self-owned No. 87 Ford, sponsored by the Spring Drug pharmacy he also owns in Virginia.

It will be Buchanan’s second start of the 2021 season following an 18th-place run in the main ARCA series at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May. That followed up a successful 2020 campaign that saw Buchanan finish 10th in an ARCA East race at Dover International Speedway after placing 13th in the main ARCA series’ season-opener at Daytona International Speedway.

He has five career starts at Bristol — all in the East series — which is tied with South Boston Speedway for his most at any one track. He finished a best of 15th at BMS in both 2019 races.