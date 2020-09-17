Buchanan withdraws from Bristol ARCA race

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Chuck Buchanan Jr. opted against racing in Thursday night’s ARCA Menards Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway, the Bush’s Beans 200.

Though the official entry list had not been updated to reflect the change at midday Thursday, but Buchanan told The News Herald late Wednesday that he and his team decided to withdraw due to the threat of rain Thursday night and other obligations this weekend.

“We all have jobs to work on Saturday,” he said.

It will be the first season Buchanan has not run a race at Bristol since 2017.

