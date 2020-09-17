 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buchanan withdraws from Bristol ARCA race
0 comments

Buchanan withdraws from Bristol ARCA race

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Buchanan Jr, Chuck

Buchanan

Chuck Buchanan Jr. opted against racing in Thursday night’s ARCA Menards Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway, the Bush’s Beans 200.

Though the official entry list had not been updated to reflect the change at midday Thursday, but Buchanan told The News Herald late Wednesday that he and his team decided to withdraw due to the threat of rain Thursday night and other obligations this weekend.

“We all have jobs to work on Saturday,” he said.

It will be the first season Buchanan has not run a race at Bristol since 2017.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert