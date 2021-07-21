Burke Co. Open golf tournament on tap this weekend

The Burke County Open golf tournament will be held this weekend at Mimosa Hills Golf Club and Silver Creek Golf Club.

The tournament, which was not held in 2020 amid the pandemic, opens with a Friday round at Mimosa Hills and continues both Saturday and Sunday at Silver Creek. Registration is now closed, with 44 total players in this year’s field.

Play in the 54-hole, stroke-play event begins at 9 a.m. each day, and tee times will be used each day rather than the traditional shotgun starts on the first two days of competition.

For the first time this year, a super senior championship division (ages 65 and over) has been added. The event format includes four separate divisions, also including championship, senior (55 and over) and open.

Brian Curry of Lenoir won the championship division in both 2018 and 2019 but is not back to defend his title. Among the contenders figure to be Colton Makowiec, who finished outright second, one stroke back in ’19 and after he tied for third place in ’18, plus former champion Shane Hise and rising East Burke High senior Sam Mace, who enters the event for the first time.

Turner South of Morganton won the 2019 senior division but also is not entered in the field this year, as three-time champ Brandon Godfrey headlines the senior field.

