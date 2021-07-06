Burke Co. Open is back, super senior division added

The Burke County Open golf tournament is back after there was no event in 2020 amid the pandemic, and for the first time, a super senior championship division has been added.

The tournament will be played July 23-25 starting with a Friday round at Mimosa Hills Golf Club and continuing that Saturday and Sunday at Silver Creek Golf Club.

Play in the 54-hole, stroke-play event begins at 9 a.m. each day, and tee times will be used each day rather than the traditional shotgun starts on the first two days of competition. Entry cost is $150, which covers all 54 holes of golf as well as cart fees, range balls and tournament prizes, and entry deadline is July 19.

The format this year includes four separate divisions: championship, senior (55 and over), super senior (65 and over) and open. All players with the possible exception of the championship division will be flighted by 36-hole total, including senior and super senior division players. The championship division may also be split into different divisions after day two depending on number of entries.