Burke Co. youth football playoff pairings set; Action starts Saturday at East Burke H.S.

The Burke County Parks & Recreation Department this week announced its 2021 youth football playoff seeds and pairings.

The playoffs open with the semifinal round, with all six of those games spanning the three age divisions to be played Saturday at East Burke High School.

In pee wee, No. 1 seed Valdese opens the day against Salem at 9 a.m. before Oak Hill and East Burke square off at 10:15 a.m.

Top-seeded Oak Hill then starts mighty mite games at 11:30 a.m. against Drexel, followed by Mull versus Salem at 12:45 p.m.

Midget division play caps the day with regular-season champion Mull taking on West McDowell at 2 p.m. before Oak Hill and Valdese meet for the other spot in the title game.

From oldest to youngest age group, Glen Alpine, Mull and W.A. Young won the league's most recent fall titles in 2019, though the division names have changed and age limits have been slightly adjusted since then. The 2020 season was pushed to the spring of 2021 amid the pandemic and featured fewer teams in each age group.

Admission for Saturday's games is $2 per adult and $1 for children.

Title games will be next Saturday under the lights at Patton High School starting with the pee wee contest at 5:30 p.m.

