Burke County falls in shootout vs. Asheville

The Burke County Post 21 American Legion Lady Fastpitch senior team hosted Asheville Post 70 on Tuesday for a seven-inning, nonconference matchup.

Post 21 gained two leads and attempted a seventh-inning rally for a walkoff win, but fell short by a run in a 15-14 loss.

Down 8-3 in the bottom-half of the third inning, Post 21 scored five runs to knot the score at 8-8.

A Katie Cozort walk and singles by Bridget Patrick and Sydney Wyke loaded the bases before Anna Reeves hit a grounder and brought Cozort across home plate. Despite the next two batters striking out, the rally continued as Maddie Crouch and Maddison Powell were walked, bringing Wyke to home plate. A standup line drive double by Regan Winkler kept the spark alive to score Reeves and Crouch.

Asheville scored two runs in the top of the fourth inning before Post 21 pushed ahead, 12-10, in the bottom of the fifth off a bases-clearing hit by Wyke.

Asheville scored four runs in the sixth and one in the seventh to set up a last opportunity at a comeback rally for Post 21 (1-12).

Cozort and Patrick each hit a single and Reeves was issued a walk, but a pickoff on Cozort between second and third base proved costly for the second out.

Patrick and Reeves each scored a run off RBI singles by Jordan Schlageter and Katie Hamm, but the game ended as Hamm took a chance to reach second base.

Patrick (4 for 5, three runs, RBI) and Winkler (3 for 5, two doubles, three RBIs, two runs) were the leading hitters for Post 21. Wyke recorded five RBIs off two hits. Crouch, Powell, Cozort, and Reeves each scored two runs.

Hamm started in the pitcher’s circle with Reeves pitching in relief.

Post 21 will complete the regular season on Thursday, hosting Hickory Post 48 in a doubleheader.