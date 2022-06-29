 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
American Legion Softball

Burke County falls twice to Wilkes Post 31

  • Updated
063022-mnh-sports-sbl-burkecountypost21wilkescountypost31-latetuesgamer-p1

Burke County Post 21's Maddie Crouch, 1, slides into second base versus Wilkes County Post 31 during Tuesday's American Legion Softball game at home in Morganton.

 James Lynch Jr., The News Herald

The Burke County Post 21 American Legion Lady Fastpitch softball team finally hosted its first home doubleheader late Tuesday at Catawba Meadows Park Field No. 4 in Morganton.

Things didn’t quite go to plan as the hosts were swept by Wilkes County Post 31, 5-1 and 6-4, running Post 21’s current skid to six games.

Maddie Crouch scored the lone run for Post 21 (1-9) in the opener off a Bridget Patrick first-inning single.

In the nightcap, Post 21 trailed 6-2 going into the bottom of the fifth inning.

The bases were loaded after Katie Hamm was issued a walk, Crouch reached on an error and Maddison Powell was hit by a pitch.

Regan Winkler was able to bat in Hamm and Crouch across home plate off a hard-hit single to the outfield.

Two ground balls couldn't get past the Wilkes County infield, shutting down Burke County's comeback rally.

Crouch led Post 21 with three runs and two hits in Tuesday's doubleheader with Winkler (two hits, two RBIs), Patrick (two hits, two RBIs) and Powell (two hits, RBI) serving as key batters.

Patrick, Hamm (two strikeouts) and Addy Fortenberry (strikeout) shared time in the pitcher's circle throughout the evening.

Burke County Post 21 is back at home on Thursday, hosting Alexander County Post 170 for a doubleheader starting at 6:30 p.m.

Jason Baker can be reached at sports@morganton.com.

Post 21 wins game via forfeit

Post 21 wins game via forfeit

ASHEVILLE — The Burke County Post 21 American Legion Baseball team was scheduled to hit the road and take the field on Friday night, but inste…

Post 21 juniors swept by Maiden

Post 21 juniors swept by Maiden

The Burke County Post 21 American Legion Lady Fastpitch juniors team hosted Maiden Post 240 late Wednesday at Catawba Meadows Park Field No. 4…

