Burke County middle school basketball rosters released

Six of the 10 Burke County middle school boys and girls basketball programs recently announced rosters for the modified 2021 season, in which the Foothills Athletic Conference teams will play one another only once apiece for six total games.

Defending FAC boys champion Walter Johnson opens with Heritage today (change to Monday for web!), and crosstown rivals Table Rock and Liberty also square off. East Burke, the back-to-back defending girls champion, opens Thursday against West McDowell.

BOYS

East Burke

This year’s Raiders include Owen Hartman, Jonas Weidner, Calvin Vue, Nick Newton, Sylas Coleman, Barger Shook, Jay Dixon, Darren Hammons, Gabe Wittenberg, Quentin Craig, Noah Ramsey, Sam Keaton and Grant Mauldin. The Raiders are coached by Kelly Shook, Andy Hartman and Chris Coble.

Liberty

This year’s Knights players are Jonah Griggs, Louis Skelly, Brandon Uribe, Kelton Fox, Jackson Griffin, Nathan Waters, Laine Barrier, Cohen Christian, Brady Davis, Zach Costello, Daivyon Feaster-Hicks, Olando Norman and Landry Duvall. Liberty is coached by David Waters and Nathan Castle.

Walter Johnson