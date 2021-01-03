Burke County middle school basketball rosters released

Six of the 10 Burke County middle school boys and girls basketball programs recently announced rosters for the modified 2021 season, in which the Foothills Athletic Conference teams will play one another only once apiece for six total games.
Defending FAC boys champion Walter Johnson opens with Heritage today (change to Monday for web!), and crosstown rivals Table Rock and Liberty also square off. East Burke, the back-to-back defending girls champion, opens Thursday against West McDowell.
BOYS
East Burke
This year’s Raiders include Owen Hartman, Jonas Weidner, Calvin Vue, Nick Newton, Sylas Coleman, Barger Shook, Jay Dixon, Darren Hammons, Gabe Wittenberg, Quentin Craig, Noah Ramsey, Sam Keaton and Grant Mauldin. The Raiders are coached by Kelly Shook, Andy Hartman and Chris Coble.
Liberty
This year’s Knights players are Jonah Griggs, Louis Skelly, Brandon Uribe, Kelton Fox, Jackson Griffin, Nathan Waters, Laine Barrier, Cohen Christian, Brady Davis, Zach Costello, Daivyon Feaster-Hicks, Olando Norman and Landry Duvall. Liberty is coached by David Waters and Nathan Castle.
Walter Johnson
The Yellow Jackets include Tiras Walker, Amore Connelly, Zion Thomas, Braxton King, King Johnson, Kris Creekmore, Kaidence Johnson, Izaiah Thomas, Elijah Davidson, Ian Clark, Kylen Davis, Kayden Lytle and Malachi Pearson. Walter Johnson will be coached by Brandon Thomas and Crestion Johnson.
GIRLS
Heritage
The 2021 Lady Eagles include Kaydee Lanning, Emma Brown, Taylor Holder, Landrey Pritchard, Kenley Berry, Cali Absher, Jacey Davis, Aubrey Childers, Zoe Rector, Emilee Cook, Kylie Corpening, Matilyn Kincaid, Piper Jennings and Addy Lowman. Heritage is coached by Katherine Whitsett.
Liberty
The Lady Knights include Kate Clark, Jenaya Johnson, Bailey Dooley, Keymani Simpson, Jacyee Mull, Karson Pinkerton, Jincy Gibby, Braylen Clontz, Alexis Vasser, Mallory Waters, Hannah Huggins, Kinley Acord and Jolann Buff. Liberty is coached by Chris Wiseman and Sydney Haas.
Table Rock
The Lady Falcons include Alayhya Bates, Cynica Caldwell, Peyton Caldwell, Eglani Campbell, Rumania Campbell, Ava Cooke, Haven Gladden, Nevaeh Harper, Leah Kirksey, Jelaysia Lewis, Kaylee Skinner, Sophia Turner, Ava Whitaker and Simone Wright. TR is coached by Chris Toney.
NOTE: The Heritage and Table Rock boys and East Burke and Walter Johnson girls rosters were not available.
