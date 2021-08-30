Burke County middle school football rosters announced

Burke County’s middle school football teams open regular-season action this week, back to playing a full schedule after they were limited to four-game Foothills Athletic Conference-only schedules in the pandemic-altered spring season.

On Wednesday in nonconference action, East Burke hosts Grandview and Table Rock hosts Shelby. Liberty does not open the regular season this week but participated in a jamboree late Monday, while Heritage and Walter Johnson are idle this week.

FAC action begins Sept. 8, with Liberty hosting TR, WJ hosting Heritage and West McDowell hosting East McDowell. EB faces Jacobs Fork in another out-of-league contest Sept. 8 and opens FAC play on Sept. 15 at home against West McDowell.

EB and WJ both finished 4-0 in the spring, tying for the unofficial FAC title as the league did not recognize champions.

Here is a look at the Burke County teams’ rosters:

East Burke