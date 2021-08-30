Burke County middle school football rosters announced

Burke County’s middle school football teams open regular-season action this week, back to playing a full schedule after they were limited to four-game Foothills Athletic Conference-only schedules in the pandemic-altered spring season.
On Wednesday in nonconference action, East Burke hosts Grandview and Table Rock hosts Shelby. Liberty does not open the regular season this week but participated in a jamboree late Monday, while Heritage and Walter Johnson are idle this week.
FAC action begins Sept. 8, with Liberty hosting TR, WJ hosting Heritage and West McDowell hosting East McDowell. EB faces Jacobs Fork in another out-of-league contest Sept. 8 and opens FAC play on Sept. 15 at home against West McDowell.
EB and WJ both finished 4-0 in the spring, tying for the unofficial FAC title as the league did not recognize champions.
Here is a look at the Burke County teams’ rosters:
East Burke
The Raiders’ players include Brayden Smith, Tucker Gantt, Clayton Holcombe, Eastyn Huffman, Kendale Cook, Jesiah Rees, Calvin Vue, Vernon Quintana, Trentyn Cole, Braxton Sigmon, DJ Weston, Cayson Mooneyham, Trevor Fraley, Zayne Newman, Ossie Burkeen, Curtis Taylor, Jaxson Wiley, Zane Taylor, Bryson Church, Talon Bradshaw, Seth Yang, Aiden Deal, Gabe Metclalf, Kayden Tinnel, Corbin Delp, Daniel Cook, Alex Leal-Hernandez, Connor Hudgins, Samuel Keaton, Braedon Anson and Adain Miller-Chifalo. EB is coached by Mitchell McGuire.
Heritage
This season’s Eagles squad will include Gavin Johnson, D'Andre Moore, Roman Mejia, Ryan Smith, Landon Clark, Jakob Phillips, Greyson Orders, Chase Yambor, Alex Ryan, Braxton Perkey, Caden Barker, George Short, Hunter Andrews, Gabriel Sarver, Jesiah Johnson, Devin Wright, Ethan Lukomski, Jatayvion Corpening, Cain Martinez, Robert Mosby, Hunter Hyler and Bryson Seagle. HMS is coached by Rusty Vinay.
Liberty
The Knights’ roster is made up Cavan Sullivano, Nathan Waters, Wyatt Pizzino, Camm Bennett, Zackary Mirtsching, Jameson Toner, Edward Topoleski, Brody Suttles, Karson Kress, Ely Ledford, Joe Tate, Isaiah Greene, Gage Ledford, Aiden Lawrence, Andrew Luther, Ayden Whalen, Daivyon Feaster-Hicks, Nathanael Shuping, Logan Hilliard, Aaron Austin, Kayden Powell and Titan McCormack. LMS will be led by first-year head coach Nathan Graybill.
Table Rock
This year’s Falcons’ players include Zavion Allred, Jaiveon Belin, Cameron Brown, Jaylen Burgess, Haden Cooper, Trenton Davis, Xylan Davis, Gavin Green, Zaydrin Hausley, Jay Jacobs, Kobe Johnson, James Kanipe, Lucas McGee, Marcus McGee, Elijah McMeans, Leo Morelos, Jacob Moretz, Hunter Moses, Kaleb Pearson, Landon Shoaf, Daegan Smith, Nathan Suttle, Nevans Thao, Trevor Throneburg, Tavion Wilkerson, Amare Williams and Bladen Woody. TR is coached by Chris Toney.
Walter Johnson
The Yellow Jackets’ roster is comprised of Hayden Laws, Jewelz Pearson, Cameron Michaux, Izaiah Thomas, Trenton Smith, Kylen Davis, Kaden Davis, Mike Andres, Calix Pedro, Ben Ebel, Daniel Franklin, Ian Clark, Johnathan Springs, Nyzerion Covington, Justice Dominguez, Julius Dominguez, Tyler Brown, Elijah Johnson, King Johnson and Emanual Talent. WJ is coached by Brandon Thomas.
