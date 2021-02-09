Burke County middle school soccer rosters released (updated)

Four of the 10 Burke County middle school boys and girls soccer programs recently announced rosters for the modified 2021 season, in which the Foothills Athletic Conference teams will play one another only once apiece for six total games.

Liberty and Table Rock face off as the season starts on Tuesday, as do Heritage and Walter Johnson. East Burke will start on Thursday at West McDowell.

BOYS

East Burke

The Raiders’ roster includes Sylas Coleman, Landon Huffman, Ayden Watson, Noah Johnson, Ethan Bishop, Sam Keaton, Noah Ramsey, Anthony Romero, Enrique Rebolledo, Brody Torres, Joel Martinez, Harrison Shook and Cavin Bishop. East Burke is coached by Eric Gramer.

Heritage

The Heritage squad is comprised of Tate Jensen, Jacob Mull, Griffin Stephens, Jeremiah Harris, Mason Sigmon, Braxton Perkey, Andres Garcia, Jean Garcia, Milton Lopez Garcia, Justin Hansen, Harrison Blalock, Colton Bollinger, Dalton Smith, Barrett, Dymora and Abdiel Gonzalez. Heritage is coached by Doug Webb and Steve Beckett.

Liberty