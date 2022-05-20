Burke County Post 21 blanked by Hendersonville Post 77 5-0 in season-opener

Burke County Post 21 baseball coach Ron Swink needed just three sentences to sum up his team's N.C. Area IV West American Legion season-opener.

"We couldn't get the big hit. We couldn't get the big out. And they could hit the ball," Swink said after a 5-0 loss to Hendersonville Post 77 Friday night at Shuey Park.

"Part of it is first-game jitters," he said after his first game back as head coach since 2011.

Swink previously guided Post 21 for 28 seasons from 1983 to 2004 and — after taking a year off for health reasons — from 2006-11, but returned to be head coach this summer. That announcement came last month after Brent Rowe told Swink, who is also a member of the Post 21 baseball committee, that he would not return for a fifth season as head coach.

In the interim between his head coaching stints, Swink served as Area IV commissioner in 2015 and ‘16 and was an assistant under Rowe each of the last four seasons.

Post 21 had more chances to work out the jitters over the weekend, still at home. Asheville Post 70 visited Shuey Field on Saturday night. Cherryville Post 100 will travel to Morganton at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

In Friday night's season-opener, Post 21 (0-1 N.C. Area IV West) only connected for six hits, led by Braxton Hensley's two singles. Chapel Matson, Mason Mozeley and Carson Dyson also added singles.

Ethan Willis delivered Post 21's lone extra-base hit, a one-out double in the fourth inning. He then stole third base but remained there as Post 77 pitcher Zack Wilson retired the next two hitters. No other Post 21 player reached second base.

"We looked like world beaters in batting practice, but not so much in the game," Swink said.

In contrast, Hendersonville Post 77 delivered only two more hits, but timely enough for single runs in the second and third innings and three runs in the fifth.

Lawson Powell, with two doubles, and Jackson Lyda, with two singles, led the Post 77 attack.

Post 21 starter Colin Eckard took the loss as the right-hander gave up seven hits over the first five innings. Left-hander Barger Shook pitched the final two innings and allowed just one hit.

Despite the opening-night setback, Burke County Post 21 still carries high hopes this summer after a recent uptick in performance.

Under Rowe, Post 21 enjoyed its four most successful seasons since the Swink era, reaching the playoffs and winning at least eight games each summer. Post 21 highlighted its recent success under Rowe by claiming N.C. Area IV first-round playoff series in both 2018 and 2021, also winning its first advanced-round playoff game since 2009 last summer.

This year's roster also includes Luke Bumgarner, Wes Smith, Aaron Duncan, Daniel Stevenson, Brayson Buff, Thomas Lambert, Ethan Keener, Dusty Revis, Peyton Smith and Ethan Willis.

Burke County has another three-game week next week, hosting Hickory Post 48 on Tuesday before traveling to Asheville on Wednesday evening. The trio of contests will wrap up with a non-division game versus the Gaston Braves at home next Sunday.

Ray Duckworth can be reached at sports@morganton.com.