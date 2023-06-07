The Burke County Post 21 baseball team suffered its second consecutive American Legion loss in as many days following a 5-0 overall start.

For Post 21, Tuesday’s 4-1 home defeat at the hands of Asheville Post 70 at Morganton’s Shuey Park was the first in North Carolina Area IV Western Division play as Monday’s 3-1 loss to Gaston County Post 144-266 came outside the division.

Burke County (5-2, 4-1 N.C. Area IV West) fell behind 2-0 after one inning on Tuesday and 3-0 after two frames before getting a run back in the bottom of the third inning. But Asheville scored the game’s final run in the top of the fifth, holding the Post 21 offense at bay for the most part.

Hollan Cline (2 for 3, run), Jacob Davis (double, RBI), Braxton Hensley (hit), Waylon Rutherford (hit), Brayson Buff (hit) and Nick McGee (walk) led the way on that side of the ball.

Splitting up pitching duties for Burke County were Davis (three innings, one strikeout, two earned runs, four hits) and McGee (four innings, two strikeouts, one earned run, two hits).

Following its first two losses, Post 21 now hits the midseason break still sitting atop the N.C. Area IV Western division standings.

Burke County next plays on June 17, hosting Rutherford County Post 423 at Shuey Park in Morganton. After that will come back-to-back road games at Hickory Post 48 on June 19 and Cleveland County Post 82-155 on June 21.

MONDAY

Gaston County 3, Burke County 1 (9 inn.’s)

Post 21’s first loss of the summer did come with some consolation as it was outside the division, but traded that for a little more sting as it came in extra innings. Burke County traveled to Gaston County Post 144-266, which plays in N.C. Area IV’s Eastern Division and lost in two extra frames in Gastonia.

In a game that was scoreless through three innings, Burke broke through first with a Rutherford solo run in the top of the fourth frame before the hosts, also known as the Gaston Braves, responded with a run in the bottom-half of the fourth.

The scoreless trend resumed through seven frames and also the bonus eighth before Gaston County plated a pair of runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to win in walk-off fashion.

It was the first loss for first-year Post 21 coach Matt Baker.

Offensively, Burke County was led by Rutherford (2 for 3, home run, walk), Buff (2 for 4, double), Davis (2 for 4, walk), Carson Dyson (double), Cline (hit) and McGee (walk).

Post 21 used a committee on the mound as Will Weidner (five innings, four strikeouts, zero earned runs, two hits), McGee (two innings, three strikeouts, zero earned runs, zero hits), Davis (one inning, two strikeouts, zero earned runs, zero hits) and Dyson (2/3 inning, two earned runs, one hit) split pitching duties.