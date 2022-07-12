Burke County squads swept by Alexander

The Burke County Post 21 Legion Lady Fastpitch senior and junior teams hosted Alexander County Post 170 on Monday in separate doubleheaders on Field 4 and Field 1 at Morganton’s Catawba Meadows Park.

The senior legion team was swept by scores of 13-1 and 3-2.

Regan Winkler scored the lone run in the opener after leading off the fourth inning with a triple before Bridget Patrick brought her home off a single.

In the nightcap, a two-run home run by Sydney Wyke also brought home Maddison Powell in the fourth inning, but that was all the offense Post 21 could muster.

Patrick (two singles) and Jordan Schlageter (walk, single) were the only batters to get on base twice in the doubleheader.

The junior legion team was also swept by Alexander County by scores of 7-3 and 16-0.

A rally got started in the bottom of the third inning as Maria Mendrano led off, reaching first base on an error after attempting a bunt.

Amanda McLean followed with a single and Alex Maines hit an RBI double to score Mendrano.

McLean scored later in the inning off a Lani Campbell single.

The next run was scored by Jolann Buff in the fourth inning off a Mendrano single.

McLean, Campbell, Marley Carswell and Sasha Duckworth each recorded a single in the nightcap and Rumi Campbell was issued a walk.

Carswell, Duckworth and Braylen Clontz all shared time in the pitcher’s circle.

The senior team hosted Asheville Post 70 late Tuesday and the junior team hosts Caldwell County Post 29 on Wednesday.