Burke Rec announces 2020-21 calendar

The Burke County Recreation Department recently added to its 2020-21 sports calendar loosely based on that of the NCHSAA, announcing details for six sports.

Youth basketball season will begin on Jan. 4. A coordinators’ meeting will be held Oct. 14, the roster deadline will be Dec. 7, and the last date to add players to a roster will be Jan. 18. The entry fee will be $95 per team.

Youth football, which is not being played this fall, will begin its season in February. Specific dates will be announced later.

The department says decisions on both indoor and outdoor soccer will be made later this year.

And, following a previously announced fall season for baseball and softball that already has begun, the county will play those sports again in the spring with dates to be announced early next year.

For more details, call 828-764-9090.