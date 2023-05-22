The Burke County Post 21 American Legion baseball team started its season with a North Carolina Area IV West victory, dispatching visiting Hickory Post 48 by a 3-2 final score at Morganton’s Shuey Park on Sunday evening.

The game was scoreless through four innings before Hickory broke through with one run in the top of the fifth frame, but Burke County was quick in replying with two runs in the bottom of the inning for a 2-1 advantage.

That lead held until the top of the seventh when Post 48 added another run to tie things up, but Post 21 had one more run up its sleeve to secure a walk-off home victory to start the summer campaign on the right foot.

Offensively, Burke County (1-0, 1-0 N.C. Area IV West) was led by Braxton Hensley (2 for 3, double, two runs), Eli Elliott (2 for 3, RBI), Waylon Rutherford (double), Hunter Byerly (double), Jacob Davis (hit) and Carson Dyson (run).

Byerly pitched all seven innings for Post 21, scattering three strikeouts, two earned runs, seven hits and zero walks, drawing praise from his new head coach.

“It was a really great start to our season in dramatic fashion, walking off in the bottom of the seventh,” said Post 21 coach Matt Baker, who won in his debut at the post. “Hunter threw the ball very well and we had a great defensive showing behind him. When Hickory got runners aboard, it seemed like every inning, we threw out a potential base stealer or turned a double play.

“At the plate we had good at bats throughout the game and hit several balls hard at people. Fortunately, late in the game, we found some holes and were able to come across with the win.”

In addition to issuing zero walks, Byerly held Hickory without a multi-base hit during the game.

Burke County Post 21 returns to action on Wednesday, visiting Rutherford County Post 423.