Carswell, Fisher, Love inducted as GA Sports HOF class of 2022

GLEN ALPINE — Steve Carswell, Ronnie Fisher and Bobby Love were inducted Saturday evening as the Glen Alpine Sports Hall of Fame’s class of 2022.

The class was inducted in a ceremony at Glen Alpine United Methodist Church’s fellowship hall.

Carswell is a 1969 graduate of Glen Alpine High School, where he was a three-sport athlete in football, basketball and track and field. His mother, Bertha Carswell Bradshaw, represented him at his induction due to a recent death in the family for Carswell, who lives in Florida.

He was the quarterback of 1967 and 1968 Green Wave football teams that went to the second round of the playoffs. Carswell owns the GAHS record for the longest touchdown pass thrown and ranks in the top three all-time for completions, passing attempts, passing yards and touchdowns. He also was a captain on the basketball team and ran track.

Carswell attended college and went into a career in education, retiring after serving many years as a principal. He is married to his high school sweetheart, Sarah Morgan, and is retired.

Carswell conveyed his thanks to the HOF committee for his selection and to the many teammates he played with while at Glen Alpine High School.

Fisher is a 1958 Glen Alpine High School graduate and also played three sports, including football, basketball and baseball. Due to a recent health setback, he was represented at his induction by his son, Steve Fisher.

He played quarterback on the 1956 Green Wave squad, which finished as western state runner-up after losing to Mebane to cap a run that put GAHS on the state radar for high school football. Fisher additionally led the basketball team to a title in the Burke County Tournament with a game-winning shot. He also was a standout in baseball.

Fisher was a leader in fundraising when Freedom High School was built, helping secure funding to complete the school’s football stadium and baseball field, both of which remain in current use. Fisher worked for more than 30 years in human resources for Breeden Poultry and Drexel Heritage Furniture. He also served as the driver education coordinator for Burke County Public Schools for 13 years. Fisher resides in Morganton.

In a recorded message for the ceremony, Fisher stated his thanks and recollection of how Glen Alpine prepared him for life. He also said the ’56 football team was the best he ever played on.

Love graduated from Glen Alpine High School in 1954, excelling on the football field. He was present at Saturday’s ceremony to see his induction into the hall.

As a member of the Green Wave, Love was known for his speed and a knack for finding the end zone. He holds a couple of records for long-distance touchdowns in the GAHS record books. Love also was chosen to play in the Optimist Bowl in Asheville following his senior season.

He played at the next level for Western Carolina Teachers’ College before spending time playing semiprofessional football in Ashtabula, Ohio. Love spent many years in the trucking industry and now again lives in Glen Alpine.

Love said he was humbled by his selection and grateful to the committee for picking him. He gave credit to legendary GA football coach Ralph “Jug” Wilson for believing in him and giving him the chance to play football.

In addition to his speed on the field, Love thanked his linemen for opening the holes that got him to the next level, allowing him to navigate to the sidelines and outrun the opponents’ safeties. He recalled a 90-yard punt return that he was able to take in for a touchdown despite tripping and falling. Love also recollected having a pair of 80-yard rushing TDs against Taylorsville High School, although a spectator threw hot coffee in his face as he ran by.

The members of the class of 2022 are the 45th, 46th and 47th members of the hall following Jim Benfield, Jack Crump, Ralph Hawkins, Wayne Kiser and Ralph “Jug” Wilson (class of 2012); Charles “Hoof” Bennett, Carol McGalliard Causby, J.C. Fox and Jack Warren Hyatt (2013); Lane “Doc” Arrington, Jerry Duckworth Sr., Marcus Martin and Harold “Glenn” Winters (2014); Graham “Pee Wee” Anderson, Tom Biggerstaff, Dale Herron, Greg McGee and Vonda Stroupe (2015); Bob Benfield, John McGalliard, Ray Merrill and Victor Scott (2016); Hilda Wells Howerton, Gorman Pitts, Everette Pollard, Raymond Scott and Bobby Sparks (2017); Frank Kincaid, Gary Meise, Paul Noles, Richard Smith, Bill Reep and James Wilson (2018); and Bob Butler, Harold Daves, Bruce Pollard, Mac Poteat and Patricia Reeps Williams (2019); Reid Pollard, Jerry Butler and Jackie Childers (2020); and Gary Abernathy, Jerry McCurry and John Wilson (2021).