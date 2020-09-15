Chuck Buchanan Jr. among 27 Bristol ARCA entries

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Hildebran native Chuck Buchanan Jr. is one of 27 entries in Thursday night’s ARCA Menards Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway, the Bush’s Beans 200, which will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1 at 9:30 p.m.

Buchanan will drive his self-owned No. 87 Spring Drug Ford, led by crew chief Craig Wood, in what will be the largest ARCA field since February’s season-opener at Daytona International Speedway.

The race is a combination event between ARCA’s main series and the ARCA Menards Series East, meaning it will mark Buchanan’s second 2020 starts in each series — his first ARCA start since Daytona, where he finished 13th in his series and track debut, and his first East start since last month’s race at Dover International Speedway, where he collected his second career East top 10 in his track debut.

The race is the first for ARCA at Bristol since a pair of races that both counted toward the 1969 season and were named the Tennessee 500 on Nov. 17, 1968 (won by Bobby Watson), and May 18, 1969 (won by Ramo Stott). A third race was scheduled for Oct. 5, 1969, to count toward the 1970 season, but it was rained out and not rescheduled.