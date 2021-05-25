Chuck Buchanan Jr. entered in Charlotte ARCA race

CONCORD — Chuck Buchanan Jr. is set to return to the race track in Saturday night’s ARCA Menards Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

For the 59-year-old Hildebran native, it will be his season debut after a February qualifying crash thwarted his plans to race the ARCA Menards Series East season-opener at New Smyrna Speedway, as well as the next weekend’s ARCA opener at Daytona International Speedway.

Buchanan, entered in a self-owned No. 87 Ford sponsored by his Spring Drug pharmacy, is one of 26 entrants in the General Tire 150, a 100-lap race set to be run on the 1.5-mile quad-oval at 7 p.m. on Saturday night and televised on FOX Sports 1. His crew chief is Craig Wood.

It will be Buchanan’s racing debut at Charlotte and his first start in his native state since an East Series race at Rockingham Speedway in 2012.

Also entered are Ty Gibbs and Corey Heim, who have combined to win all five ARCA races this season.