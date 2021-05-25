 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chuck Buchanan Jr. entered in Charlotte ARCA race
0 comments

Chuck Buchanan Jr. entered in Charlotte ARCA race

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Buchanan Jr, Chuck

Chuck Buchanan Jr.

CONCORD — Chuck Buchanan Jr. is set to return to the race track in Saturday night’s ARCA Menards Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

For the 59-year-old Hildebran native, it will be his season debut after a February qualifying crash thwarted his plans to race the ARCA Menards Series East season-opener at New Smyrna Speedway, as well as the next weekend’s ARCA opener at Daytona International Speedway.

Buchanan, entered in a self-owned No. 87 Ford sponsored by his Spring Drug pharmacy, is one of 26 entrants in the General Tire 150, a 100-lap race set to be run on the 1.5-mile quad-oval at 7 p.m. on Saturday night and televised on FOX Sports 1. His crew chief is Craig Wood.

It will be Buchanan’s racing debut at Charlotte and his first start in his native state since an East Series race at Rockingham Speedway in 2012.

Also entered are Ty Gibbs and Corey Heim, who have combined to win all five ARCA races this season.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are Aaron Rodgers' issues with the Packers personal?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

County holds 2021 planning meeting
Local

County holds 2021 planning meeting

  • Updated

The Burke County Parks and Recreation Department held a 2021 youth football planning meeting Wednesday night in preparation of the fall season.

Post 21 baseball meeting Saturday
Local

Post 21 baseball meeting Saturday

  • Updated

The Burke County Post 21 American Legion baseball team is holding a meeting for prospective 2021 players this Saturday at 10 a.m. at Shuey Field.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert