COLUMN: COTA, rain bring new names to front of field

The main storylines coming out of the NASCAR Cup Series’ inaugural trip to Circuit of The Americas are Chase Elliott’s continued road course dominance and the perils of racing heavy stock cars in the rain, but a few other drivers are worth mentioning, too.
Most notably, a pair of drivers in their first full Cup season scored career-best finishes.
Ross Chastain’s fourth-place finish was the first top five result of his career and underscores the improvement the Chip Ganassi Racing driver has made in recent weeks. His prior career best finish was a seventh-place outcome in the season-opening Daytona 500, but several lean weeks followed after that.
But since Martinsville, Chastain has finished no worse than 17th with top 15 runs in five of the last six events. But COTA was no doubt his finest Cup performance to date.
Despite not being known for road course prowess and having no more rain racing experience than anybody else in the field, Chastain looked like he was in his element Sunday, driving hard into the corners and showing a calculated level of aggression that somehow worked on the slick surface. He also led four laps on the 3.41-mile circuit.
The performance vaulted Chastain back into the top 20 in points, on the periphery of the playoff picture.
Rookie Chase Briscoe didn’t just set a new career-best with his sixth-place finish, but it was his first top 10, as well. Before COTA, his top results were a pair of 11th-place runs at Talladega and Darlington in recent weeks.
Briscoe didn’t flash nearly as much en route to his finish, but like Chastain, it seems to underscore the strides he has made in the last month or so, a self-inflicted blooper last week at Dover notwithstanding.
Briscoe’s poor start to the season means he’s still 25th in the standings, but that’s higher than all of his Stewart-Haas Racing teammates except Kevin Harvick, if you can believe that.
A couple of names we don’t usually see at the front but who weren’t surprising were fifth-place A.J. Allmendinger and eighth-place Michael McDowell, both of whom have strong road course reputations.
In a limited Cup effort this season in preparation of going full-time in 2022, Kaulig Racing has picked its spots correctly. Allmendinger was seventh at the Daytona road course back in February, Kaz Grala was sixth at Talladega last month and Allmendinger earned the team’s first top five Sunday.
McDowell’s run was an extension of a great season for him, beginning with a Daytona 500 victory. But unlike many expected, McDowell has continued to be solid ever since, remaining 16th in the points.
Tyler Reddick was the other driver who especially impressed on Sunday. After earning Richard Childress Racing its first road course pole since 1996 in the morning qualifying session. Reddick finished ninth to continue his rally up the standings to 15th.
Ryan Preece (15th) and Austin Cindric (25th) combined to lead six circuits.
