COLUMN: COTA, rain bring new names to front of field

The main storylines coming out of the NASCAR Cup Series’ inaugural trip to Circuit of The Americas are Chase Elliott’s continued road course dominance and the perils of racing heavy stock cars in the rain, but a few other drivers are worth mentioning, too.

Most notably, a pair of drivers in their first full Cup season scored career-best finishes.

Ross Chastain’s fourth-place finish was the first top five result of his career and underscores the improvement the Chip Ganassi Racing driver has made in recent weeks. His prior career best finish was a seventh-place outcome in the season-opening Daytona 500, but several lean weeks followed after that.

But since Martinsville, Chastain has finished no worse than 17th with top 15 runs in five of the last six events. But COTA was no doubt his finest Cup performance to date.

Despite not being known for road course prowess and having no more rain racing experience than anybody else in the field, Chastain looked like he was in his element Sunday, driving hard into the corners and showing a calculated level of aggression that somehow worked on the slick surface. He also led four laps on the 3.41-mile circuit.

The performance vaulted Chastain back into the top 20 in points, on the periphery of the playoff picture.