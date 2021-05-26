COLUMN: Forecasting potential future events for North Wilkesboro

The East Series features a good mix of young talent and veteran independents, and it’d be fun to see all those guys battle it out on a tough old short track. A 200-lapper would do the trick.

4. ARCA Menards Series

Even better than the East Series would be the main ARCA tour, or perhaps one of the occasionally scheduled combination races between the two series.

ARCA actually raced at North Wilkesboro once upon a time back in 1980. Phil Parsons won that 100-lapper before going on to the second-best finish of his Cup career as the runner-up at NWS in the fall of 1988.

ARCA has a pretty good mix of tracks currently on its schedule, and North Wilkesboro would add another great element to that.

5. NASCAR Truck Series

For anybody involved in the resurrection of North Wilkesboro Speedway, this has to be the ultimate goal — a NASCAR national series return after 25-plus years away.

The trucks raced at NWS in the first two seasons of the series’ existence. A couple names you might recognize won those events, with Mike Bliss the 1995 winner and NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Mark Martin visiting victory lane in 1996 for his first trucks win.