COLUMN: Intrigue leading up to Daytona 500 at back of pack

The straits are even direr and the need for luck greater for MBM Motorsports, which plans to enter two open cars in the 500 just as it did a year ago. In 2020, Timmy Hill’s No. 66 made the show while Chad Finchum’s No. 49 did not. The team plans to enter Fords this year instead of Toyotas, and they’ll either need some good ol’ Blue Oval power under those hoods or some trouble on the part of others.

The last two entries that could bring the Daytona qualifying field to 46 aren’t set in stone yet, but are expected to come from NY Racing and Tommy Baldwin Racing.

NY Racing claims it plans to compete fulltime in 2021, but has not announced anything in the way of a driver or sponsor yet. The team has a somewhat turbulent history, having since its 2012 inception failed to qualify or withdrawn nearly as many times (13) as it actually has raced (17). If some of the speculation around the internet is to be believed, this could be a No. 44 Ford with Johnny Sauter behind the wheel — but take that with your smallest grain of salt.

Tommy Baldwin Jr., a former Daytona 500-winning crew chief, hasn’t yet said what his plans for Daytona are, only that he might enter a car. He last did so for the Great American Race in 2019, failing to qualify with Ryan Truex. His team ran 22 races with five different drivers in 2020.