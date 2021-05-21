COLUMN: Keselowski rumors reminiscent of Stewart in 2008

When the Brad Keselowski rumors began to rumble, I immediately thought of July 10, 2008.

After 10 years, two championships and 33 wins, why in the world would Tony Stewart jump ship from Joe Gibbs Racing to go to a team that was mid-pack at best?

Fast-forward to 2021 and why in the world is Brad Keselowski looking to leave Team Penske after 12 seasons, a title and 34 victories to go to a team that is mid-pack at best?

It’s simple. Everybody wants to be the boss man.

In 2008, Stewart was unhappy with JGR’s move to Toyota, so he set his eyes on a stake in Haas CNC Racing, a two-team Chevrolet organization that employed Scott Riggs in one car; a combination of Jeremy Mayfield, Johnny Sauter, Ken Schrader, Jason Leffler, Tony Raines and Max Papis in the other; failed to qualify on seven different occasions; and finished top 10 once.

In 2021, it seems Keselowski’s time at Penske has run its course after lengthy contract deliberations last season resulted in just a one-year extension, so he has set his eyes on a stake in Roush Fenway Racing, a two-team Ford organization that employs Ryan Newman in one car, Chris Buescher in the other, and has faded far below its championship- and race-winning days.