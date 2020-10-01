COLUMN: Let’s take a dive into the new Cup schedule

Homestead to Week 2 (Feb. 21)

Not a lot to see here, other than making logistical sense. After opening the season at Daytona, Cup will stay in Florida and hope to keep some of the 500’s spectators on an extended vacation. It could be a permanent new date for the track that hosted the season finale for nearly 20 years.

Bristol on dirt (March 28)

That’s right, Bristol on dirt. You might be asking, “Why?” And you’d be justified. While I’m not opposed to experimenting with Cup on dirt, I can’t help but wonder if such a project wouldn’t be better-served to run at a “real” dirt track. Bristol was covered in dirt a couple times from 2000-01 for the World of Outlaws, but it feels like a gimmick. And beyond that, Bristol’s pair of short track races were part of the previous schedule that worked really well, so why change it? It just feels wrong to mess with Bristol. Nonetheless, it’ll draw a lot of eyeballs as the first Cup race on dirt since Richard Petty won the Home State 200 at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds’ half-mile in Raleigh on Sept. 30, 1970 — 50 years ago to the day that Bristol dirt became official.

Spring in Darlington (May 9)