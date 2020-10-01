COLUMN: Let’s take a dive into the new Cup schedule

Even if you started following the reports and rumors that surfaced surrounding the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series schedule before its Wednesday afternoon release, it still left race fans with a lot to digest.
In addition to some changes we already knew about — Dover dropping a race to accommodate Nashville Superspeedway and the preseason exhibition Busch Clash race moving to Daytona’s road course — we finally found out for sure that the whispers of a road course explosion and Cup’s first date on dirt since 1970 were reality.
Not to mention that two of the South’s most storied tracks got their second race dates back while cookie cutters in Chicagoland and Kentucky got the axe.
So, with that in mind, let’s take a deeper dive into the 2021 slate in chronological order and I’ll give you some of my thoughts and reactions.
Road course Clash (Feb. 9)
This change to move the Clash to the Daytona road course on the Tuesday night before the 500 was announced in March. In recent years, it seems the Clash — with an ever-changing list of qualifications to set the 20-something-car field — was more or less an excuse to line up a bunch of the top teams’ old, expendable cars and run until they were all wrecked. Now, we’ll have a more “civilized” start to Speedweeks — one of which we got a respectable preview when the road course was added as an emergency Watkins Glen replacement earlier this season.
Homestead to Week 2 (Feb. 21)
Not a lot to see here, other than making logistical sense. After opening the season at Daytona, Cup will stay in Florida and hope to keep some of the 500’s spectators on an extended vacation. It could be a permanent new date for the track that hosted the season finale for nearly 20 years.
Bristol on dirt (March 28)
That’s right, Bristol on dirt. You might be asking, “Why?” And you’d be justified. While I’m not opposed to experimenting with Cup on dirt, I can’t help but wonder if such a project wouldn’t be better-served to run at a “real” dirt track. Bristol was covered in dirt a couple times from 2000-01 for the World of Outlaws, but it feels like a gimmick. And beyond that, Bristol’s pair of short track races were part of the previous schedule that worked really well, so why change it? It just feels wrong to mess with Bristol. Nonetheless, it’ll draw a lot of eyeballs as the first Cup race on dirt since Richard Petty won the Home State 200 at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds’ half-mile in Raleigh on Sept. 30, 1970 — 50 years ago to the day that Bristol dirt became official.
Spring in Darlington (May 9)
For the first time since 2004, Darlington will have two planned Cup races again. The Track Too Tough to Tame actually hosted three points races this season as two spring events were added as part of the early COVID-19 shuffle, but Darlington’s proper spring race that produced finishes like the memorable battle between Ricky Craven and Kurt Busch in 2003 will return in 2021. The world feels a little more normal with the Southern 500 back on Labor Day weekend since 2015 and a regularly scheduled spring race returning now, too. More good news — NASCAR has said the low-downforce aero package will be used at Darlington next year.
Circuit of The Americas (May 23)
Austin, Texas’ impressive road course facility, which first hosted Formula One in 2012, is going stock car racing. Opinions differ on how well-suited the track is for NASCAR, but it looks like a world-class venue. And it also gets us one less points race on the Texas Motor Speedway oval, perhaps the most nap-inducing track in NASCAR. It’ll be interesting to see how it pans out.
All-Star at Texas (June 13)
We weren’t getting out of two trips to TMS altogether, unfortunately. This move undoubtedly was made to placate vocal Texas President Eddie Gossage, but it also undoubtedly will be a dud. But let’s be honest. The All-Star has not been a good racing product at Charlotte for years and years, and the virus-relocated event somehow flopped at Bristol this year, too. It’s a lateral move, albeit one that will come as a disappointment to many local fans.
Music City racing (June 20)
The Cup Series will take its first trip to Nashville Superspeedway and pay its first visit to the Music City since 1984, the last of 42 Cup races at Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville. This race arguably is the result of the push to return to the fairgrounds falling shy, but it’s still something new. And, like COTA, it gets us away from a known boring product, this time in Dover, to try something a little bit different. The fact that NSS, a 1 1/3-mile concrete oval, is joining Darlington as a low-downforce track also helps.
Road America returns (July 4)
The addition of Road America actually is a return because Cup raced exactly one time at the 4-mile road course in 1956, with Tim Flock winning. In this millennium, Road America, located in rural Elkhart Lake, Wisc., has become known as a supremely-entertaining spot for the Xfinity Series, so why not add a Cup race there, too? Finally, that question has been heard and acted upon. This might actually be my favorite change to the 2021 schedule.
Hotlanta Part II (July 11)
From its opening in 1960 until 2010, Atlanta Motor Speedway hosted two Cup events. Now, it will again. Teams will probably be hoping for this to be a night race, but I hope it’s not so that we can see drivers sliding around on the track’s old worn out surface in 100-degree conditions. Some reports attribute this return as part of the facility’s push to build a casino and other parts of an entertainment complex at the track. And with that in mind, you wonder if a reconfiguration — the track was a true oval until 1997 changes made it a Charlotte clone — might happen.
A Brickyard twist (Aug. 15)
NASCAR came to Indianapolis starting in 1994 mainly for the sake of racing at motorsports’ most historic track. But the flat 2.5-mile oval was not built with stock cars in mind, and it’s never really been suited for NASCAR. It’s had its moments, but a successful experiment with Xfinity cars at the IMS road course this year made taking Cup to the GP circuit a foregone conclusion.
Playoffs, title race unchanged
Notably, nothing will be different about the Cup Series playoffs in 2021, including the championship race at Phoenix. Those of us who would like to see that event rotate annually are out of luck for now. But who knows what next year could bring?
Justin Epley is a sports writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.
