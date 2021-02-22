COLUMN: McDowell, Bell join extremely rare NASCAR air

They certainly took different paths to get there.

McDowell was in his 358th career Cup start when he won the Daytona 500 earlier this month, beginning his fourth season with smalltime Front Row Motorsports after patching together a career of racing on shoestring budgets for multiple teams that no longer exist. Bell, meanwhile is a highly touted young gun in his second season who finally graduated to Joe Gibbs Racing’s Cup program, one of the true NASCAR powerhouse organizations.

The immediate result is much the same, however.

For both drivers, the wins mark the biggest moments of their careers to date and essentially lock them into this year’s Cup playoffs. And that last part might be the key part to this equation.

McDowell certainly wasn’t expected to be a playoff driver, having never before qualified in 13 previous seasons and driving for a team that had gotten there just twice — both also on upset victories. And while Bell certainly was in the mix, even he wasn't a lock — he didn’t make it in as a rookie driving for a JGR satellite, and his No. 20 Toyota didn’t earn a berth last year with Erik Jones at the wheel.