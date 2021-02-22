COLUMN: McDowell, Bell join extremely rare NASCAR air

In NASCAR, it’s incredibly rare to find a statistic that falls into the “never before” category.
When you’ve been racing up to 62 times per year for the past 72-plus seasons, that’ll happen. Even an impressive feat accomplished over the past two weeks on Daytona International Speedway’s tri-oval and road course technically has happened before.
But if you have to go back to 1950, when the sport was in just its second season — and with just 10 total Cup Series races in the books at this particular point — you could argue it doesn’t count.
That’s how long it’s been — 71 years — since the first two races of any given Cup season have produced two first-time winners, as Michael McDowell and Christopher Bell have done in 2021.
On Feb. 5, 1950, Harold Kite picked up his lone career win in the NASCAR Grand National season-opener at the 4.17-mile Daytona Beach and Road Course, the predecessor to DIS that was half-formed by the white sands of a Florida seashore and the other half by a public highway. A month later on April 2, Tim Flock scored his first of 39 Cup victories at Charlotte Speedway, a ¾-mile N.C. dirt track that was the site of the inaugural Strictly Stock race a year before in 1949.
Considering only six men on planet Earth — including Jim Roper and Red Byron, the winners of the first two Strictly Stock events — had ever topped a Cup race when Kite and Flock accomplished this in 1950, I think it would be fair to McDowell and Bell to call them the first.
They certainly took different paths to get there.
McDowell was in his 358th career Cup start when he won the Daytona 500 earlier this month, beginning his fourth season with smalltime Front Row Motorsports after patching together a career of racing on shoestring budgets for multiple teams that no longer exist. Bell, meanwhile is a highly touted young gun in his second season who finally graduated to Joe Gibbs Racing’s Cup program, one of the true NASCAR powerhouse organizations.
The immediate result is much the same, however.
For both drivers, the wins mark the biggest moments of their careers to date and essentially lock them into this year’s Cup playoffs. And that last part might be the key part to this equation.
McDowell certainly wasn’t expected to be a playoff driver, having never before qualified in 13 previous seasons and driving for a team that had gotten there just twice — both also on upset victories. And while Bell certainly was in the mix, even he wasn't a lock — he didn’t make it in as a rookie driving for a JGR satellite, and his No. 20 Toyota didn’t earn a berth last year with Erik Jones at the wheel.
It might seem a little early and a little too over the top to say the wins have thrown the playoff picture into a spin just two races into the season, but it’s true. Two question marks have now become two periods, and that means two fewer spots available for anyone else on the bubble.
The situation even cracks open the door for the possibility of having more than 16 winners in the first 26 races, exposing the loophole in NASCAR’s “win and you’re in” system. That, too, would be unprecedented.
The last time the Cup Series had more than 16 winners in a season was 2013, when 17 drivers won but not all in the first 26 races. In 2011, there were 18 winners but, again, not within that timeframe. Back through 2001, when the schedule expanded back to 36 races, there were 17 winners in 2003 and 16 in the first 26 races, 18 winners in 2002 with 16 in the first 26, and 19 winners in 2001 but “only” 15 through 26 races.
The odds are against it happening in 2021, too, but we’re off to about as good of a start to get there as you can possibly have.
It’s been easy to roll your eyes at the new FOX television ad campaign branding 2021’s Cup action as “the best season ever” before it even started, but if you like parity (and chaos), those commercials could end up being right.
