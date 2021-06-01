COLUMN: North Wilkesboro deserves same fate as Martinsville, Darlington

A select few tracks truly define the history of NASCAR.

An even smaller group commands reverence from stock car racing fans.

North Wilkesboro Speedway should be in both of those categories.

As we wait to see what will come of recent developments and efforts to revive the old short track, it’s a good time to think about what will be lost forever if something isn’t done soon. If you love NASCAR history, like I do, you might come to believe NWS is too important to lose.

If you need perspective on that, it might be fair to ask yourself what would be lost if Martinsville Speedway or Darlington Raceway were suddenly abandoned and allowed to wither away?

Just like those two, NWS is an extant key to the beginnings of our pastime. Instead of being left to the demise of time and nature, why should it not get the same reverent treatment?

North Wilkesboro and Martinsville are two of just three facilities that still exist from the inaugural 1949 NASCAR Strictly Stock Series season. The other is in Hamburg, N.Y., and remains in use as a half-mile horse track for the Erie County Fair.