COLUMN: Notable numbers for 2021 Cup Series season

Perhaps more impressive still, Bilicki finished squarely in the middle of the fulltime drivers in terms of laps completed, placing 16th with 8,780 circuits run, good for more than 12,000 miles. His lap total was better than 16 other fulltime drivers, including playoff drivers Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, Kurt Busch, Alex Bowman, Aric Almirola and Michael McDowell.

Better still for Bilicki, he grabbed the first seven lead-lap finishes of his Cup career and earned his first top 10 at Daytona International Speedway in August.

Kevin Harvick’s still got it

The 2021 season felt like a down year for Kevin Harvick, and it was by some measures — he didn’t win for the first time since 2009 and led only 217 laps.

But let’s not overlook the fact he still finished fifth in the final standings and was third only to Larson and Hamlin in top 10s (24) and average finish (10.9), and he trailed only Hamlin in laps completed with 9,150.

Harvick still has plenty of pace and isn’t looking toward retirement just yet. With a top-notch crew chief in Rodney Childers, don’t be surprised if Harvick’s successful career stays that way even with the introduction of the Next Gen Cup car in 2022.

Chastain just outside playoff range