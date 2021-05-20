COLUMN: Relief funds could spark NC motorsports revival

Stock car racing is North Carolina born and bred, and Gov. Roy Cooper announced a COVID-19 relief plan Wednesday that seems to acknowledge that by way of an economic windfall for each of the state’s three most important race tracks.

In his American Rescue Plan budget recommendation on how to use federal relief dollars — which, mind you, still needs legislative approval — Cooper is ready to throw $10 million apiece for improvements at Charlotte Motor Speedway, North Wilkesboro Speedway and The Rock Speedway and Entertainment Complex.

Simply put, NASCAR as we know it would not exist without these three facilities in stock car racing’s home state, and the one where NASCAR houses its cherished Hall of Fame facility. And while Charlotte still is a crown jewel of the sport, North Wilkesboro and Rockingham have fallen by the wayside as the sport looked to expand its horizons and fan base to other far-away states.

While N.C. used to host six points-paying events plus the All-Star Race, North Wilkesboro lost its two NASCAR Cup Series race dates after 1996, Rockingham lost its two events after the 2003 and 2004 seasons and, most recently, Charlotte relinquished the All-Star Race a year ago.